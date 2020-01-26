Global Interventional Neurology Devices And Equipment Market Size, Share, Developments, Trends, Emerging Growth Analysis 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Interventional Neurology Devices And Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The interventional neurology devices and equipment market consists of sales of interventional neurology devices which are used to treat neurovascular diseases such as aneurysms, arteriovenous malformations, cavernous malformations and stroke. Based on the product type, these devices are classified into aneurysm coiling & embolization devices, support devices, cerebral balloon angioplasty & stenting systems and neurothrombectomy devices. Interventional Neurology devices are also known as Neurovascular devices.

The global interventional neurology devices and equipment market was valued at about $1.5 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $1.51 billion at a CAGR of 0.1% through 2022.

In 2018, North America was the largest region in the interventional neurology devices and equipment. During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Interventional Neurology Devices And Equipment market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Stryker Inc.’s latest technological development Neuroform Atlas Stent System is expected to provide significant results to treat brain aneurysms with embolic coils. The introduction of such technologies would drive the interventional neurological device market in the future. The Atlas stent system provides great support during the coiling procedures and it has been designed s to provide the coil support and wall apposition needed to perform effective stent-assisted coiling procedure. Neuroform Atlas has enhanced stent conformability, a low-profile delivery system and high deployment accuracy even in distal anatomy makes it the latest choice of the neuro-surgeons, thereby steering the market.

Some of the major players involved in the Interventional Neurology Devices And Equipment market are Medtronic, Stryker, TERUMO CORPORATION, Penumbra and Covidien.

