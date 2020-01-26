Global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Market Size, Growth, Trends & Industry 2022 Forecast

The Business Research Company’s Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global induced pluripotent stem cell (ipsc) market was valued at about $1.98 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $2.82 billion at a CAGR of 9.2% through 2022.

The induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market consists of sales of induced pluripotent stem cells and related services. Induced pluripotent stem cells are the regenerated form of stem cells, which are produced from an existing adult cell, such as from hepatocytes, fibroblasts, keratinocytes and neurons.

Major players in the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Cellular Dynamics), Takara Bio Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc. and Fate Therapeutics.

Increase in the prevalence of chronic disorders is one of the major factors that is driving the growth of Induced pluripotent stem cell market. Chronic disorders like heart disease, cancer, stroke, diabetes can be treated with Induced pluripotent stem cell. Induced Pluripotent stem cells are taken from any tissues from a child or an adult and are genetically modified to behave like embryonic stem cells. According to the report published by Partnership to Fight Chronic Disorder (PFCD) in 2018, it was found that out of 133 Million Americans, 45% of the population had at least one chronic disorder.

The potential risk of tumor is one of the major restraints on the growth of Induced pluripotent stem cell market. As per a scientific research, it was found that there might be a chance of getting cancer from the treatment and people are unwilling to take treatment through Induced pluripotent stem cell therapy. According to the report published by American Association for cancer research in June 2016, in most of the cases while doing the experiment it was found that the occurrence of the tumors was prevalent after a short period of time.

