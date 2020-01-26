Global Hypolipidemic Drugs Market Report 2020 | Industry Growth, Trends And Forecast

The Business Research Company’s Hypolipidemic Drugs Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global hypolipidemics market was valued at about $10.1 billion in 2018 and is expected to decline to $7.56 billion at a CAGR of -7.0% through 2022.

The hypolipidemic drugs market consists of sales of hypolipidemic drugs and related services. This industry includes establishments that produce hypolipidemic drugs or agents that lower lipid and lipoproteins levels in the blood. These drugs can be used to prevent cardiovascular diseases and atherosclerosis in Hyperlipidemia patients. Some of the major hypolipidemic drugs include fibric acid derivatives, bile acid binding resins, nicotinamides, and cholesterol absorption inhibitors.

Major players in the market are ABBOTT LABORATORIES LIMITED, Apotex Fermentation Inc., BIOCON LIMITED IN Bangalore, Cadila Healthcare Limited and Chunghwa Chem Syn& Biotech Co., Ltd.

Shifts in diet and change in lifestyles of people is driving the growth of hypolipidemic drugs market. Increase in the consumption of unhealthy food, rising prevalence of smoking and drinking have led to an increase in the level of cholesterol intake by the people. In 2016, according to Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention, 12% adults aged 20 and more in America had high cholesterol levels which accounts to nearly 29 million adults having cholesterol levels above 240 mg/dL.

The growth in the usage of biologics acts as a prime restraint that hinders the hypolipidemic drug market growth. Biologics are derived from living organisms like human beings, animals and microorganisms, different from chemical drugs or chemically synthesized drugs. The increasing preference towards hypolipidemic biologic medicines due to side effects concerns of using chemical synthesized drugs leads to decrease in the sales of traditional hypolipidemic chemical drugs and hence, hindering the hypolipidemic drug (chemical) market growth. According to Harvard Medical School, 10%-29% people who consume hypolipidemic drugs such as cholesterol-lowering statin drugs are suffering from muscle pains and aches.

