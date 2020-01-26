Global Electrophysiology Devices And Equipment Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020-2022)

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Electrophysiology Devices And Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The electrophysiology devices and equipment market consists of sales of electrophysiology devices and equipment and related services. Electrophysiology devices and equipment are used in the diagnosis and treatment of heart rhythm disorders through electrical activity. The market is segmented by product type into electrophysiology ablation catheters, electrophysiology diagnostic catheters and electrophysiology lab systems.

The global electrophysiology devices and equipment market was valued at about $2.36 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $3.13 billion at a CAGR of 7.3% through 2022.

Increase in prevalence rate of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) forms one of the major driver for the industries operating in electrophysiology devices and equipment market. CVD cases remains the leading cause of death across globe, which increases the demand for a quick and effective treatment of the disease, thus increasing the demand for electrophysiology devices.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Electrophysiology Devices And Equipment market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

The Reuse of single use device (SUD) is permitted by The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) may impact the electrophysiology devices and equipment market growth as few of the products within the market may be reused. The MHRA allows the reuse of electrophysiology catheters, however, the device should be adherent to the medical devices directive and should have a CE mark. The reuse or reprocessing of electrophysiology catheters by electrophysiology (EP) laboratories in the US helps in reducing the costs of these devices and lessen the environmental burden of the discarded bio-waste materials. As there is no clear regulation on reuse in the developing nations such as Africa, Asia, Eastern Europe, Central America, and South America, the electrophysiology devices and equipment market may face few challenges.

Some of the major players involved in the Electrophysiology Devices And Equipment market are St. Jude Medical, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, GE Healthcare and Philips Healthcare.

