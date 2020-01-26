Global Cerebrospinal Fluid Management (CSF) Devices and Equipment Market Size, Trends, Drivers, Growth, Opportunities Report 2023 Forecast

The Business Research Company’s Cerebrospinal Fluid Management (CSF) Devices and Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global cerebrospinal fluid management (csf) devices and equipment market was valued at about $0.9 billion in 2018 and is expected to decline to $0.85 billion at a CAGR of -1.5% through 2022. North America was the largest region in the cerebrospinal fluid management (CSF) devices and equipment market in 2018. The CSF management devices and equipment market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

The cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) management devices and equipment market consists of sales of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) management devices and equipment and related services. CSF devices and equipment are used in the treatment of hydrocephalus, a condition of excessive accumulation of CSF within the head. Based on the product type, these devices are classified into CSF shunts and CSF drainage systems.

Major players in the global cerebrospinal fluid management (csf) devices and equipment market are B. Braun, DePuy Synthes, Integra Life Sciences, Medtronic and Sophysa.

The increase in the number of brain surgeries drives the market for cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) devices. CSF devices play a major role in the treatment of Traumatic brain injury (TBI), shunts are devices used in the CSF procedure which ensure that any cerebrospinal fluid accumulated near the brain gets drained out. In the United States, one of the leading cause of death is TBI and approximately 1.5 to 2 million adults and children suffer a traumatic brain injury (TBI) each year. Among the 1.1 million who face head injury, 235,000 individuals will be hospitalized with a moderate to severe head injury while approximately 50,000 face death.

The high possibility of the shunt failure or malfunctioning is a major factor restraining the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) Devices market. Shunts are devices used to restrict Hydrocephalus, which is a condition where there is excess accumulation of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) near the brain which can cause loss of brain tissues and even impair the brain. According to the 2019 pediatric emergency medicine reports, approximately 40% of shunts fail within the first year and about 56–80% of all shunts fail by 10 years.

