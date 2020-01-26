Flexographic Inks Market : Industry Trends and Developments 2019-2027

The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Flexographic Inks Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Flexographic Inks market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Flexographic Inks market.

It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Flexographic Inks market. All findings and data on the global Flexographic Inks market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global Flexographic Inks market available in different regions and countries.

The authors of the report have segmented the global Flexographic Inks market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Flexographic Inks market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Flexographic Inks market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

segmented as follows:

Global Flexographic Inks Market, by Type

Water-based

Solvent-based

UV-cured

Global Flexographic Inks Market, by Application

Packaging Flexible Packaging Corrugated Containers Folding Cartons Tags & Labels Others

Others (Including Newspapers, Magazines, and Journals)

Global Flexographic Inks Market, by Resin

Nitrocellulose

Polyamide

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Others

Global Flexographic Inks Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Flexographic inks are manufactured by using petrochemical-derived raw materials such as resins, carbon black, mineral oils, solvents, and intermediates. Flexographic inks are used in the flexographic printing process, which is commonly employed in flexible package printing. The popularity of flexographic printing can be attributed to the fact that it can be used on a wide range of substrates.

Among types, the global flexographic inks market is dominated by the water-based segment. Water-based flexographic inks are preferred due to their low price and eco-friendly properties.

Among applications, the market is dominated by the packaging segment. Flexible packaging and corrugated containers sub-segments dominate the packaging segment.

Among resins, the market is dominated by the polyurethane segment, closely followed by the polyamide segment. Polyurethane resins are preferred, as they can be used with a wide range of plastic packaging applications.

Among regions, Asia Pacific is a key consumer of flexographic inks, due to the large volume of manufacturing that takes place in the region

The global flexographic inks market is likely to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period, primarily due to the negative effect of increased digitization and rise in the adoption of the digital printing technology worldwide

Flexographic Inks Market Size and Forecast

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Flexographic Inks Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Flexographic Inks Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

The Flexographic Inks Market report highlights is as follows:

This Flexographic Inks market report provides complete market overview which offers the competitive market scenario among major players of the industry, proper understanding of the growth opportunities, and advanced business strategies used by the market in the current and forecast period.

This Flexographic Inks Market report will help a business or an individual to take appropriate business decision and sound actions to be taken after understanding the growth restraining factors, market risks, market situation, market estimation of the competitors.

The expected Flexographic Inks Market growth and development status can be understood in a better way through this five-year forecast information presented in this report

This Flexographic Inks Market research report aids as a broad guideline which provides in-depth insights and detailed analysis of several trade verticals.

