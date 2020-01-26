Fish Meal Market: New Study Offers Insights for 2019 – 2029

PMR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Fish Meal Market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn. The report finds that the Fish Meal Market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period 2019 – 2029.

The Fish Meal Market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Fish Meal Market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Fish Meal Market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

All the players running in the global Fish Meal Market are elaborated thoroughly in the Fish Meal Market report on the basis of R&D developments, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines, legal policies, and comparative analysis between the leading and emerging Fish Meal Market players.

Market Participants

Some active market participants who provide a fish meal in the global market are Al Dahra ACX, Archer Daniels Midland, Angel Yeast Co. Ltd, Cargill Inc., Calysta, Inc., Lallemand Inc., Nutreco N.V and Alltech among other fish meal manufacturers.

Opportunities for Participants in the Fish Meal Market

It is clear that aquaculture will continue to fill the rising supply-demand gap in the face of fast increasing global fish demand. Increasing competition and dependency for agricultural crops which are already under pressure to meet global demand for feed, food, biofuels, and bio-based materials drive the global fish meal market.

Increasing awareness about the fish meal diet such as blood meals, meat, and bone in animal feed expected to boost the demand for fish meal. People in a developed country shifting from red meat to alternative protein source for animal feed, which is expected to rise in the global demand for fish meal.

