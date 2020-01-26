Epoxy Curing Agents Market Opportunity Assessment By Top Players Forecast 2018 to 2028

Epoxy Curing Agents Market Growth Projection

The new report on the Epoxy Curing Agents Market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Epoxy Curing Agents Market over the assessment period 2018 to 2028. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Epoxy Curing Agents Market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Epoxy Curing Agents Market in the upcoming years.

The report suggests that the Epoxy Curing Agents Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period 2018 to 2028. The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Epoxy Curing Agents market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Epoxy Curing Agents Market over the considered assessment period.

The report clarifies the following doubts related to the Epoxy Curing Agents Market:

Vital Information Enclosed in the Report

Market structure in various regions

Impact of the evolving environmental and regulatory norms on the Epoxy Curing Agents Market

Recent mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and strategic alliances

Business prospects of leading players in the Epoxy Curing Agents Market

The projected growth of each market segment and sub-segment

Other key companies in the epoxy curing agents market include Olin Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Hexion Inc., Gabriel Performance Products, BASF SE, Cargill Incorporated, DIC Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Showa Denko KK, Toray Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd, and Aditya Birla Corporation.

Growing Demand for Lightweight Materials will Increase Applications of Epoxy Curing Agents across Industries

Stringent regulatory norms and quality standards are bolstering the use of lightweight materials in various industrial sectors, including aerospace as well as automotive industries. In addition, epoxy curing agents have been witnessing burgeoning demand the manufacturing of printed circuit boards (PCBs) that are vastly used in an exhaustive range of electronic products, such as mobile devices, smartphones, automotive electronics, machinery, and other consumer electronics. Thereby, growing demand for epoxy curing agents as a lightweight raw materials in various industrial applications will continue to hold a significant impact on developments in the epoxy curing agents market in upcoming years.

Epoxy Curing Agents to Find Multiple Applications across Industries; Paints, Coatings, and Inks will Lead the Rally

The epoxy curing agents market is witnessing incremental growth with the increasing demand for epoxy curing agents in a variety of industrial applications. The demand for epoxy curing agents is expected to remain highest, as it is likely to contribute to the market growth with the largest revenue share of approximately US$ 1.8 billion by the end of 2028. However, applications of epoxy curing agents as a composite materials are likely to grow at the fastest growth rate of nearly 5.5% during the period 2018-2028. Surging consumption of composites across various industrial sectors including wind energy generation, electrical materials, and the transportation industry, is expected to boost the epoxy curing agents market in the coming future.

Amines and Polyamines Account for Nearly Half the Revenue Share of the Epoxy Curing Agents Market

Various types of epoxy curing agents, such as amides and polyamides, amines and polyamines, phenolic, and anhydrides, find numerous applications across various industrial sectors. Increasing demand for amines and polyamines in most industrial applications is leading to account for over 48% revenue share in the epoxy curing agents market. However, owing to stringent regulatory norms due to harmful volatile organic compounds (VOCs) emissions vis-à-vis amines and polyamides, end-users in the epoxy curing agents market are shifting to amide and polyamides. Thereby, amines and polyamines are likely to lose their market share to amides and polyamides in the upcoming years.

