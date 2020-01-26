Cardiac Medical Device Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast By End-use Industry 2018 – 2028

Cardiac Medical Device Market Assessment

The Cardiac Medical Device Market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019. With a moderate CAGR of xx% throughout the historic period, the Cardiac Medical Device market is expected to grow at healthy CAGR of xx% over the foreseeable timeframe 2018 – 2028. In this research study, 2018 is considered as the base year.

The Cardiac Medical Device Market study presents a compilation of market share, demand analysis, and future outlook associated with each segment as well as sub-segment. The key segments include, product type, end use, region, and relevant competitors. Important product-wise segments covered contain product 1, product 2, product 3, and product 4. Key end uses enclosed are end use 1, end use 2, end use 3, and end use 4.

The Cardiac Medical Device Market research covers an exhaustive analysis of the following data:

Synopsis of recent R&D activities implemented by each Cardiac Medical Device Market player

Segmentation of the Cardiac Medical Device Market to highlight the growth prospects and trends impacting these segments

Factors (Positive and Negative) affecting the growth of the Cardiac Medical Device Market

Comprehensive analysis of the impacts of the growth of relevant industries

Exhaustive understanding of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of various Cardiac Medical Device Market players

The Cardiac Medical Device Market research answers the following questions:

Which country in region is expected to hold the largest share by 2019?

How are the players overcoming the challenges associated with the Cardiac Medical Device Market?

What modifications are the Cardiac Medical Device Market players performing to receive regulatory approvals in specific regions?

What are the underlying micro- macroeconomic factors impacting the Cardiac Medical Device Market?

What is future prospect of Cardiac Medical Device in end use segment?

A thorough primary and secondary research has been performed to extract the nuts and bolts of the Cardiac Medical Device Market. Various service providers, implementation vendors and research in different departments of all gamut of companies were approached to provide a clear-cut picture of the market structure. Further, DROT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are used to offer the factors (positive and negative) impacting the growth of the Cardiac Medical Device Market.

Key Players

Examples of some of the key players in the cardiac medical device market are Medtronic, St. Jude Medical, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik, Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation, Liva Nova, CR Bard, Cardinal Health Inc, Becton Dickson Company, Cook Medical. The global cardiac medical devices market is highly fragmented and competitive with various local competitors competing with international organizations. The international players are adopting various strategies and to expand their customer base and to maintain market presence.

Large-Scale Manufacturers Small-Scale Manufacturers Medtronic

St. Jude Medical

Boston Scientific

Abbott Laboratories

Johnson & Johnson

Getinge

Terumo 3S CORPORATION

ADONIS MEDICAL SYSTEMS Pvt. LTD

HINDUSTAN SYRINGES & MEDICAL DEVICES LTD.

Nihon Koden

Fukuda Denshi

Market Segmentation

The global market for cardiac medical devices can be segmented into the following:-

By Type

Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices

Interventional Cardiac Medical Devices

Cardiac Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices

Peripheral Vascular Devices

Electrophysiology

Cardiac Prosthetic Devices

By Product

ECG

Catheters

Defibrillators

Holter Monitors

Event Monitors

Implantable Loop Recorders

Echocardiogram

Cardiac CT

Doppler Fetal Monitors

Pacemakers

Stents

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan & China

China

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Key Data Points Covered in Report

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Cardiac Medical Device Market by Type, Product, End user and Region

Regional level market analysis of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East & Africa by Type, Product, End Use segments and Country

Cardiac Medical Device Market Dynamics & Opportunity Assessment

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Cardiac Medical Device Market Size & Forecast 2018-2028

Competition & Companies involved

Report Highlights:

Shifting industry dynamics

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size, recent industry trends

Key competition landscape, market structure, regulatory scenario

Epidemiology outlook for cardiac diseases

Economical spending, regional healthcare outlook, consumer healthcare expenditure

Strategies for key players and product offerings, channel strategies, regional foot print, channel footprint

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance in terms of value and volume

Research Methodology

FMI utilizes a triangulation methodology that is primarily based on experimental techniques such as patient-level data, number of procedures and capital equipment install base to obtain precise market estimations and insights on various medical devices and medical technology. Bottom-up approach is always used to obtain insightful data for the specific country/regions. The country-specific data is again analyzed to derive data at a global level. This methodology ensures high quality and accuracy of information.

Secondary research is used at the initial phase to identify the feasibility of the target products/technology categories and its respective segments, product offerings, usage pattern as per disease indications, product installed base in target healthcare facilities, life span of a device, reimbursement scenario, adoption rate and future impact of new technologies.

Each piece of information is eventually analyzed during the entire research project, which builds a strong base for the primary research information.

Primary research participants include demand-side users such as key opinion leaders, physicians, surgeons, and supply-side providers of medical devices who provide valuable insights on trends, key treatment patterns, adoption rate, and purchasing pattern, technological development of medical devices, patient education, effectiveness of manufacturers and important strategies, pricing and competitive dynamics.

Quantitative and qualitative assessment of basic factors driving demand, economic factors/cycles and growth rates and strategies utilized by key players in the market are analyzed in detail while forecasting, in order to project Year-on-Year growth rates. These Y-o-Y growth projections are checked and aligned as per industry/product lifecycle and further utilized to develop market numbers at a holistic level.

On the other hand, we also analyze various annual reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, 10k reports and press release operating in this market segment to fetch substantial information about the market size, trends, opportunity, drivers, and restraints to analyze key players and their market shares. Key companies are segmented at Tier level based on their revenues, product portfolio and presence.

Please note that these are the partial steps that are being followed while developing the market size. Besides this, forecasting will be done based on our internal proprietary model which also uses different macro-economic factors such as per capita healthcare expenditure, disposable income, industry based demand driving factors impacting the market and its forecast trends apart from disease related factors.

NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.

