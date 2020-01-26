Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2021

The global Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Invista

Solvay

Ascend

BASF

Radici

Asahi Kasei

Lanxess

Haili

Huafon

Shenma Industrial

Hualu Hengsheng

Liaoyang Sinopec

Hongye

Tianli

Yangmei Fengxi

Zhejiang Shuyang

Kailuan Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Cyclohexane Oxidation

Cyclohexene Oxidation

Phenol Hydrogenation

Segment by Application

Nylon 6,6

Polyurethanes

Adipic Esters

Others

Each market player encompassed in the Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Butane-1,4-Dicarboxylic Acid market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

