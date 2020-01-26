Bioengineered Stents Market Research Report by Geographical Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2027

Global Bioengineered Stents market report from TMR (TMR)’s viewpoint

TMR (TMR) analyzes the Bioengineered Stents market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The Bioengineered Stents market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Bioengineered Stents market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

The bioengineered stents market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to rise in patient population, increase in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, initiatives by governments in the health care sector, and interest of key players in expanding into the Asia Pacific region. According to the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare Japan Patients Survey in 2014, an estimated 1.73 million people in Japan (population: 127 million) suffered from heart disease.

Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Market

Key players in the global bioengineered stents market are focusing on research and development activities. Companies are adopting various growth strategies, including mergers & acquisitions, product upgrades, product launches and approvals, partnerships, collaborations, etc. Leading players operating in the global bioengineered stents market are:

Boston Scientific Corporation

ORBUSNEICH MEDICAL

Abbott

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Terumo Corporation

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

STENTYS SA

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Vascular Concept

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Becton Dickinson & Company

ENDOLOGIX, INC.

Global Bioengineered Stents Market: Research Scope

Global Bioengineered Stents Market, by Application

Coronary Artery Disease

Peripheral Arterial Disease

Carotid Artery Disease

Renal Artery Stenosis

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm

Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm

Others

Global Bioengineered Stents Market, by Product Type

Drug-eluting Stents

Bioabsorbable Stents

Drug-eluting Balloons

Global Bioengineered Stents Market, by Mode of Delivery

Balloon-expandable Stents

Self-expanding Stents

Global Bioengineered Stents Market, by Material Type

Metal-based

Polymer-based

Global Bioengineered Stents Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Global Bioengineered Stents Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

