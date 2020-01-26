Bagless Vacuum Cleaner Market– Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 to 2028

Bagless Vacuum Cleaner Market Growth Projection

The new report on the Bagless Vacuum Cleaner Market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Bagless Vacuum Cleaner Market over the assessment period 2018 to 2028. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Bagless Vacuum Cleaner Market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Bagless Vacuum Cleaner Market in the upcoming years.

The report suggests that the Bagless Vacuum Cleaner Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period 2018 to 2028. The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Bagless Vacuum Cleaner market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Bagless Vacuum Cleaner Market over the considered assessment period.

Bagless Vacuum Cleaner Market: Canisters Have a Clear Advantage, Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaners Witness Slack

Bagless vacuum cleaner market has witnessed a shift from traditional upright bagless vacuum cleaners to their canister counterparts. In the past, upright bagless vacuum cleaners dominated the bagless vacuum cleaner market as they were the most preferred choice for cleaning mattresses and carpets. However, manufacturers, understanding the cons of upright bagless vacuum cleaners such as increased noise and heavy design that compromises efficiency, have developed canister bagless vacuum cleaners that are more powerful than their upright equivalents, with a lighter design hence easy to maneuver, more silent and come with variety of tools such as crevice nozzle, mechanized brush and upholstery brush to enhance their cleaning efficiency, particularly for thick carpets and rugs. This has impacted the market for upright bagless vacuum cleaners by inducing a slack in their demand. However, with growing sales of canister bagless vacuum cleaners, this slack can be offset, with little negative influence on the growth of the overall bagless vacuum cleaner market.

Bagless Vacuum Cleaner Market: High Initial Cost Confining Sales

With technological advancement favoring convenience and efficiency, comes the pricing aspect that can have an impeding effect on the product’s sales as customer’s purchasing power influences reluctance. Albeit several steps ahead of traditional counterparts, bagless vacuum cleaners come at high initial price. This is expected to inhibit the growth of the bagless vacuum cleaner market by confining sales of the product to a limited class of users. By far, high pricing remains a key growth deterrent for the bagless vacuum cleaners market worldwide.

