Aubergine Market: Global Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2027

Market Segmentation

Aubergine market is segmented by source, color type, end use, and region. By source, it is segmented as natural/organic and hybrid. The hybrid Aubergine being more popular in use, attributed to enhanced flavor and high availability in the market.

By color, Aubergine market is segmented as; purple, green, white and bi-color striped. The purple Aubergine is more common in use, mainly due to higher consumer demand and natural occurrence.

By end us the Aubergine market is segmented as; household, savory snacks, spreads & pickles, food coloring, textile colorant, and Pharmaceuticals.

By region, the Aubergine market is segmented as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Middle East. Asia Pacific holds the highest share in demand attributed to the vast popularity of traditional cuisine in Aubergine. North America accounts for significant market share in Aubergine market. Approximately 98 percent of the aubergine grown in the U.S. is produced for the fresh market, with the remaining are used for processed products such as frozen entrees and specialty dips and appetizers

Aubergine market Global Market Trends and Market Drivers:

Aubergine provides a multitude of health benefits, as these are the rich source of vitamins B1, vitamin B6, potassium, rich in minerals such as copper, magnesium, and manganese and various beneficial antioxidants, which are anticipated to contribute to the growth of global aubergine market over the coming years. Associated health benefits include prevention from type 2 diabetes, managing high blood pressure, cholesterol level, and helps in efficient functioning of immune system. It also helps in improving metabolic function, boosts energy concentrations in the body and prevents from mineral deficiencies.

Aubergine market is mainly driven by increasing application and usage in the food industry. Aubergine is high in demand as its flesh is used in cosmetic industry for preparation of face creams and masks. Increasing application of aubergine, as fruit and vegetable product with low nutritional values, is low also in calories and fats, proteins, carbohydrate, and sugars; for this reason, it is widely recommended in slimming diets, it helps in reducing blood cholesterol level.

Aubergine is a very versatile vegetable: it can be used in many ways in multi cuisine, as an appetizer, a first course, a second course and as a side dish.

Aubergine Market Key Players:

A variety of Aubergine has been introduced by the manufacturers, and some of the global Aubergine market players supplying Aubergine market include; Grupo Lara Castaneda, Mercophal S.A., CASI Soc. San Isidro, Frutas Patricia Pilar, LDA, Frumat Exportaciones, and Butet among others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market



Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

