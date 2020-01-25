Widening consumer base underscores growth for Peanut Oil market 2018 – 2026

Latest report on global Peanut Oil market by TMR (TMR)

Analysts at TMR (TMR) find that the global Peanut Oil market has been evolving at a CAGR of xx% during the historic period 2014-2018. The market study suggests that the global market size of Peanut Oil is projected to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the stipulated timeframe 2019-2029. The Peanut Oil market research demonstrates the current and future market share of each region alongwith the important countries in respective region. Key regions include:

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.co/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=22958

Market Segmentation of Peanut Oil Market

The peanut oil is segmented on the basis of type, application, and packaging.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into refined and unrefined peanut oil. The refined oil is refined through bleaching and deodorization. This process essentially removes the components that might cause peanut-based allergies thereby making refined peanut oil, non-allergic. The high smoke point offered by refined peanut oil makes it an attractive frying oil for hotels and restaurants. Unrefined peanut oil offers the nutty taste of peanuts and is, therefore, an ideal choice for salad dressings.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into food, personal care products, pharmaceutical and others. Food is the dominant segment and is expected to remain so due to the nature of the market. The increasing interest in incorporating plant-based or natural solutions into daily products is an important driving factor for the personal care products segment. In the personal care products segment, peanut oil finds application in several categories such as skin and baby care products. Peanut oil is also used in a wide range of pharmaceutical products such as weight loss, cholesterol-lowering, cardiac and constipation drugs.

On the basis of packaging, the market is segmented into plastic bottles and containers, glass containers, plastic pouches, and cartons. Convenience, cost and shelf life are important parameters to gauge the performance of any kind of packaging method. The plastic bottles and containers and plastic pouches are important and dominant segments due to their particular applicability in preparing food products.

Regional Outlook of Peanut Oil Market

The peanut oil market in North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and MEA is covered in the report.

On the basis of production of peanuts, China and India dominate the market and account for over half of the global production. The United States is also an important producer with over ten percent of the global share. On the basis of consumption, the market presents a more complex and region-specific trend. The overall observable trend being that the increase in peanut oil consumption is closely related to its increasing incorporation in food products.

Key Market Players in Peanut Oil Market

Some of the key players in the peanut oil market include Archer Daniels Midland (Golden Peanut), Cargill, Incorporated, Olam International, Adani Wilmar Limited (Fortune Foods), Ventura Foods (Lou Ana), etc.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

Request TOC For This Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.co/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=22958

What does the Peanut Oil market research holds for the readers?

One by one company profile of key vendors.

Influence of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Peanut Oil market.

Evaluation of supply-demand ratio in every end use industry.

Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.

Positive and negative aspects associated with the consumption of Peanut Oil .

The Peanut Oil market research clears away the following queries:

What is the present and future outlook of the global Peanut Oil market on the basis of region? What tactics are the Peanut Oil market vendors implementing to give tough competition to their business counterparts? What are the macro- and microeconomic factors affecting the global Peanut Oil market? Which end use segment is spectated to lead by the end of 2029? Why region has the highest consumption of Peanut Oil ?

Request Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.co/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=22958

Reasons to choose TMR (TMR):

TMR (TMR) is equipped with highly-experienced professionals that perform a comprehensive primary and secondary research to provide minute details regarding the market. We publish myriads of reports for global clients irrespective of the time zone. Our reports are a result of digitally-driven market solutions that provide unique and actionable insights to the clients.

About TMR

TMR (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Contact

TMR

State Tower

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany, NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald