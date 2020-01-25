What Are the Key Player Impacting the Growth of the Medical Document Management Systems Market?

A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 150 pages, titled as ’‘Global Medical Document Management Systems Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as McKesson Corporation (United States), 3M Company (United States), Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc. (United States), GE Healthcare (United States), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (United States), Toshiba Medical systems Corporation (Japan) etc. The report will help you gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.

Summary:

Industry Background:

Nowadays, more and more government agencies, companies and healthcare organisations are moving from records on paper to electronic records. In healthcare organisations, document management systems are being used to capture, organize, maintain and retrieve patient’s medical records. Document management systems consists of a comprehensive database used to store and access patient’s healthcare information. The hospital document management use a computer system with a set of programs to track and store all the documents and directions related to the patient’s welfare.This growth is primarily driven by Healthcare Reforms and Medical Records Retention Requirements and Increasing Adoption of Health Information Management System.

Globally, a noticeable market trend is evident Technological Advancements in the Healthcare Industry. Major Players, such as McKesson Corporation (United States), 3M Company (United States), Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc. (United States), GE Healthcare (United States), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (United States), Toshiba Medical systems Corporation (Japan), Cerner Corporation (United States), Kofax Ltd. (United States), EPIC Systems (United States), Hyland Software (United States) and Nextgen Healthcare Information Systems, Llc (United States) etc have either set up their manufacturing facilities or are planning to start new provision in the dominated region in the upcoming years.

According to the report, Technological Advancements in the Healthcare Industry is one of the primary growth factors for the market. Healthcare Reforms and Medical Records Retention Requirements is also expected to contribute significantly to the Medical Document Management Systems market. Overall, Patient Medical Records Management applications of Medical Document Management Systems, and the growing awareness of them, is what makes this segment of the industry important to its overall growth. The Deployment Mode, such as Web-Based, is boosting the Medical Document Management Systems market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals, macro-economic growth are the prime factors driving the growth of the market.The End-User, such as Hospitals & Clinics, is boosting the Medical Document Management Systems market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals, macro-economic growth are the prime factors driving the growth of the market.

HTF’s Analyst on the Global Medical Document Management Systems market identified that the demand is rising in many different parts of the world as ”“Rising Adoption of Digitalization & Automation in the Healthcare Industry ”“.

Key Developments in the Market:

On October 11, 2019 – 3M announced that it has completed the acquisition of Acelity, Inc. and its KCI subsidiaries worldwide from a consortium comprised of funds advised by Apax Partners., On October 15, 2019 – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that Northwell Health has extended its engagement with the comprehensive Allscripts Sunrise inpatient platform through December 2027. and On December 9, 2019 – NextGen Healthcare, Inc., a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, announced that it has completed the acquisition of Medfusion, Inc. (“Medfusion”) a patient experience platform leader.

Market Drivers:

Healthcare Reforms and Medical Records Retention Requirements

Increasing Adoption of Health Information Management System

Market Trend:

Technological Advancements in the Healthcare Industry

Restraints:

High Implementation Costs

Opportunities:

Rising Adoption of Digitalization & Automation in the Healthcare Industry and Growing Usage of Connected Medical Devices

Challenges:

Integration of Document Management Systems with Existing Systems in Healthcare

