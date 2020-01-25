Ulcerative Colitis Market Views: Taking A Nimble Approach To 2020

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 876 pages on title ‘Ulcerative Colitis Global Clinical Trials Review, H2, 2019’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and important players such as Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd,Pfizer Inc,AbbVie Inc,Johnson & Johnson Etc.

Summary

GlobalData’s clinical trial report, “Ulcerative Colitis Global Clinical Trials Review, H2, 2019″ provides an overview of Ulcerative Colitis clinical trials scenario. This report provides top line data relating to the clinical trials on Ulcerative Colitis. Report includes an overview of trial numbers and their average enrollment in top countries conducted across the globe. The report offers coverage of disease clinical trials by region, country (G7 & E7), phase, trial status, end points status and sponsor type. Report also provides prominent drugs for in-progress trials (based on number of ongoing trials). GlobalData Clinical Trial Reports are generated using GlobalData’s proprietary database – Pharma eTrack Clinical trials database. Clinical trials are collated from 80+ different clinical trial registries, conferences, journals, news etc across the globe. Clinical trials database undergoes periodic update by dynamic process.

The report enhances the decision making capabilities and helps to create an effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.

Note: Certain sections in the report may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data for the indicated disease.

Scope

– The report provides a snapshot of the global clinical trials landscape

– Report provides top level data related to the clinical trials by Region, Country (G7 & E7), Trial Status, Trial Phase, Sponsor Type and End point status

– The report reviews top companies involved and enlists all trials (Trial title, Phase, and Status) pertaining to the company

– The report provides all the unaccomplished trials (Terminated, Suspended and Withdrawn) with reason for unaccomplishment

– The Report provides enrollment trends for the past five years

– Report provides latest news for the past three months

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Pfizer Inc

AbbVie Inc

Johnson & Johnson

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

Ferring Holding SA

IQVIA Holdings Inc

Bausch Health Companies Inc

Merck & Co Inc

ICON Plc

Table of Contents

List of Tables 4

List of Figures 5

Report Guidance 6

GlobalData Clinical Trials Report Coverage 7

Clinical Trials by Region 8

Clinical Trials and Average Enrollment by Country 9

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Asia-Pacific 12

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Europe 13

Top Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in North America 14

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Middle East and Africa 15

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Central and South America 16

Clinical Trials by G7 Countries: Proportion of Ulcerative Colitis to Gastrointestinal Clinical Trials 17

Clinical Trials by Phase in G7 Countries 18

Clinical Trials in G7 Countries by Trial Status 19

Clinical Trials by E7 Countries: Proportion of Ulcerative Colitis to Gastrointestinal Clinical Trials 20

Clinical Trials by Phase in E7 Countries 21

Clinical Trials in E7 Countries by Trial Status 22

Clinical Trials by Phase 23

In Progress Trials by Phase 24

Clinical Trials by Trial Status 25

Clinical Trials by End Point Status 26

Subjects Recruited Over a Period of Time 27

Clinical Trials by Sponsor Type 28

Prominent Sponsors 29

Top Companies Participating in Ulcerative Colitis Therapeutics Clinical Trials 31

Prominent Drugs 32

Latest Clinical Trials News on Ulcerative Colitis 33

….Continued

