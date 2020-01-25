UAE and IRENA Indicator MoU to Collaborate on Recyclable Power

The worldwide Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), on this day, handed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) using United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of vitality as well as Industry to collaborate at the renewable energy sector and inspire an hastened shift to low carbon sources of power.

The memorandum of understanding, signed by IRENA Director-Generall Francesco La Camera and the under Secretary of the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Power, His Excellency Medical Professional Matar Hamad Al Neyadi Between United Arab Emirates Power Minister, His Excellency Suhail Al Mazrouei, during the Sustainability Week of Abu Dhabi.

His Excellency Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Who’s that the Minister of Industry and Power, stated that registering of memorandum of understanding with International Renewable Energy Agency comes in Accordance with their United Arab Emirates’ vision. The leadership of those leaders of the United Arab Emirates targeted at improving sustainable progress in United Arab Emirates, funding and growing, as well as bettering electricity usage rules and coordinating frameworks.

H.E Minister Mazrouei confirmed the memorandum of knowing aimed at endorsing the open data exchange and allowing the

