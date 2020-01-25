Trends in the Ready To Use Neonatal Thermoregulation Market 2019-2021

A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the global Neonatal Thermoregulation Market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this market projects.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Neonatal Thermoregulation from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2025 by region country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Neonatal Thermoregulation market

companies such as GE Healthcare and Natus Medical Incorporated provide high-end technologies such as Giraffe OmniBed, which is the combination of an incubator and a radiant warmer that allows carrying out a clinical procedure without any disruption.

Expansion of paediatric clinics and neonatal intensive care units in the U.S. boosting market revenue growth

A limited number of paediatric clinics and specialists is a major problem encountered across various countries. For instance, in the United States, there are inadequate number of neonatal nurses and specialists due to the expenses of additional training. This has created a major shortage in the neonatal care industry in the country. This has resulted in major multi-chain hospitals focusing on increasing their footprint by opening paediatric clinics in various locations in the United States to further increase access to neonatal clinics or children hospitals. For instance, in 2013, Stanford Children’s Health established specialty service centres along with California Pacific Medical Centre in San Francisco and seven more areas in the San Francisco Bay area. The number of neonatologists and NICUs has increased in the United States since 2003. The first NICU was established in 1960s and presently there are more than 1,500 NICUs in the United States. According to JAMA Paediatrics, in 2012, there were about 43.2 NICU admissions per 1000 births. The study between the time periods of 2007-2012 concluded that the NICU admission rate increased from 64.0 to 77.9 per 1000 live births.

Strict regulatory approvals in the U.S. are likely to hamper growth of the market

Neonatal incubators are regarded as class II high-risk medical devices by the U.S. FDA. Therefore, such kind of devices are subject to additional controls prior to receiving approval. Imposition of an excise duty of 2.3% on all medical devices is one of the clauses that is likely to restrain the growth of the market. Pre-marketing approval is a lengthy and an expensive process that impacts the growth of neonatal thermoregulation market as it makes the approval process lengthy and launch of new devices takes considerable time. However, such kind of stringent regulatory process is necessary to ensure the safety and efficacy of the medical products.

Global Neonatal Thermoregulation Market Analysis by Region

As per the data provided by Future Market Insights, the North America neonatal thermoregulation market was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 105 Mn in 2017 and is likely to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 160 Mn in 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.2% during the assessment period of 2017-2027. The Europe neonatal thermoregulation market was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 97 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to touch a valuation of nearly US$ 161 Mn in 2027, displaying a CAGR of 5.2% during the period of forecast.

The global Neonatal Thermoregulation market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale. The research offers valuable insights into the marketplace from the beginning including some sound business plans chalked out by prominent market leaders to establish a strong foothold and expand their products into one that’s better than others.

We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the global Neonatal Thermoregulation market. This helps us to comprehensively analysis the individual standing of the companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study to help you gain the upper hand in the competition.

