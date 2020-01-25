Transplant Diagnostics Market – Key Developments with Forecast until 2017 – 2025

In 2019, the market size of Transplant Diagnostics Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Drivers and Restraints

The vast rise in transplant procedures across the globe, entry of an increasing number of companies in the transplant diagnostics field, and rising funds diverted towards R&D activities to develop diagnostics tests that enable early and cost-effective detection of post-transplant complications are some of the key factors driving the global transplant diagnostics market. Increasing availability of technologically advanced and clinically proven next-generation diagnostic systems are also leading to the increased adoption of transplant diagnostic systems globally.

Despite the excellent growth opportunities, the market’s growth is restrained to a certain extent owing to factors such as the costly transplant procedures, limited or no reimbursement for these procedures, the high rate of rejection of transplants, and the collective impact of these factors on public sentiments, leading to reluctance towards transplant procedures. These factors, along with the lack of organ donors, play a key role in restricting the number of transplant procedures undertaken, especially across developing economies.

Global Transplant Diagnostics Market: Geographical Outlook

The report states that the market for transplant diagnostics is expected to gain the most promising returns from emerging markets such as Asia Pacific and Latin America in the next few years. A vast rise in the prevalence of several chronic diseases and the resultant rise in transplant procedures, coupled with the availability of vast untapped growth opportunities in these regions will attract a large number of companies in the next few years.

Matured markets such as Europe and North America will mostly emerge as the hubs of research and development, with the high number of transplant procedures allowing sustainable returns. Nevertheless, rising investments in the healthcare industry, availability of cheap resources, and thriving medical tourism industries will make emerging economies the places to be for companies in the transplant diagnostics market.

Global Transplant Diagnostics Market: Competitive Dynamics

Some of the key vendors operating in the highly dynamic and competitive transplant therapeutics market are F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., bioMérieux S.A., Becton Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and GenDx, Illumina, Inc., and Immucor, Inc.

