Spoil Detection Based Smart Label Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2016 – 2026

Spoil Detection Based Smart Label Market Assessment

The Spoil Detection Based Smart Label Market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019. With a moderate CAGR of xx% throughout the historic period, the Spoil Detection Based Smart Label market is expected to grow at healthy CAGR of xx% over the foreseeable timeframe 2016 – 2026. In this research study, 2018 is considered as the base year.

The Spoil Detection Based Smart Label Market study presents a compilation of market share, demand analysis, and future outlook associated with each segment as well as sub-segment. The key segments include, product type, end use, region, and relevant competitors. Important product-wise segments covered contain product 1, product 2, product 3, and product 4. Key end uses enclosed are end use 1, end use 2, end use 3, and end use 4.

key players.

Focusing on the transparency about providing product information along with the products’ origin could be an opportunity for entrants to new geographical markets.

Spoil Detection Based Smart Label Market: Segmentation

The global spoil detection-based smart label market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region.

On the basis of product type, the market is further segmented into time- temperature indicator, oxygen indicator, carbon-dioxide indicator, pathogen indicator, and others. The time-temperature indicator segment holds key importance in adoption of spoil detection-based smart labels.

Regional Outlook

According to regional analysis, the global market is segmented into seven key regions, including North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), and Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America and Western Europe are currently having a strong hold in the market, driven by higher consumer awareness about packaged food safety and technological advancements in the food and beverages packaging industry.

APEJ is projected to witness considerable growth opportunity over the forecast period. Over the forecast period, increasing demand for packaged food products and growing consumer awareness about packaged food safety are expected to dramatically bolster the growth of spoil detection-based smart labels in the APEJ region.

Key Players in the Global Spoil Detection Based Smart Label Market

Some of the key players identified to lead the market include Sato Holdings AG, Zebra Technologies, Thinfilm Electronics ASA, Invengo Information Technology Co., Ltd., Smartrac N.V., and Muhlbauer Holding AG & Co. KGAA. Many of these companies are concentrating on application-specific products development to cater to individual business-related needs. Product innovation strategies are foreseen to continue accounting for increased revenues.

In 2015, the collaboration of PakSense (a leading U.S.-based logistics company) with Thinfilm started offering smart labels to food industry, particularly for temperature monitoring. The same year, Flexstr8, a U.S. start-up started providing NFC-enabled labels for consumer products, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals. Tyson Foods Inc., a leading U.S. meat and poultry producing company, has recently added a QR code to some of its chicken products in order to support expansion in the Chinese market, where consumers prefer to buy very fresh poultry products. The Italian pasta and sauce maker Barilla recently teamed with Cisco, Penelope S.p.A., and NTT Data for the development of QR codes, assuring safety for foods.

In the early 2016, Thinfilm Electronics, partnered with Constantia Flexibles, collaborated with Hopsy for introducing wireless NFC tags to a variety of locally produced craft beers across the U.S.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Spoil Detection Based Smart Label Market Segments

Spoil Detection Based Smart Label Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015

Spoil Detection Based Smart Label Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2026

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Spoil Detection Based Smart Label Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Spoil Detection Based Smart Label Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Spoil Detection Based Smart Label Market includes

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Argentina & Others

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.

