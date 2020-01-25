Speciality Malt Market 2019: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Forecasts till 2025

Global Speciality Malt market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Speciality Malt .

This industry study presents the global Speciality Malt market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Private Plane production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type; The consumption of Speciality Malt market in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/9574?source=atm

Global Speciality Malt market report coverage:

The Speciality Malt market report covers extensive analysis of the market scope, structure, potential, fluctuations, and financial impacts. The report also enfolds the precise evaluation of market size, share, product & sales volume, revenue, and growth rate. It also includes authentic and trustworthy estimations considering these terms.

The Speciality Malt market has been reporting substantial growth rates with considerable CAGR for the last couple of decades. According to the report, the market is expected to grow more vigorously during the forecast period and it can also influence the global economic structure with a higher revenue share. The market also holds the potential to impact its peers and parent market as the growth rate of the market is being accelerated by increasing disposable incomes, growing product demand, changing consumption technologies, innovative products, and raw material affluence.

The following manufacturers are covered in this Speciality Malt market report:

Malts are divided into two categories – base malts and specialised malts. Base malts have diastatic power to convert their own starch. However, speciality malts have less diastatic power and provide colour, body, taste and texture to the final product. Speciality malt provides beer and beverages their unique characteristics and flavour. Speciality malt is used for brewing purposes in the food and beverages industry due to its functional properties. Speciality malt has various applications as it helps in providing taste, texture, appearance and flavour to beer and beverages. Speciality malt is also available in chocolate, coffee and caramel flavours, which expands its application areas in the food and beverages industry. Barley is the major raw material used to prepare speciality malt, though wheat, rye, rice and corn are also used.

In 2015, the global speciality malt market was valued at more than US$ 2,000 Mn, which is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period to be valued at more than US$ 4,000 Mn by the end of 2026. In 2015, total speciality malt consumption stood at 742 Thousand Ton in volume terms, which is expected to increase to 1,363 Thousand Ton by 2026. The global speciality malt market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% in terms of volume over the forecast period.

Global Speciality Malt Market Forecast, by Product Type

In terms of value, the Roasted Malt segment is anticipated to expand at a higher CAGR as compared to the caramelised malt segment

By product type, the Caramelised Malt segment was estimated to account for the largest market share of more than 60% in 2016 and is the biggest segment in the global speciality malt market in terms of both value and volume. The Roasted Malt segment is expected to gain 124 basis points by 2026 as compared to that in 2016. Roasted Malt segment was estimated to account for a revenue share of more than 35% in the global market in 2016, which is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.8% from 2016 to 2026. The Caramelised Malt segment is expected to lose 124 basis points by 2026 as compared to that in 2016. Roasted Malt segment is anticipated to witness Y-o-Y growth rates ranging from 6.0% to 6.2% over 2016–2026.

In 2015, the Caramelised Malt segment was valued at nearly US$ 1,300 Mn, which is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period to reach nearly US$ 2,500 Mn by the end of 2026. Consumption of caramelised malt in 2015 stood at 447,537 thousand tons, which is expected to increase to 812,466 thousand tons by 2026. The caramelised malt segment is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% in terms of volume over the forecast period.

The Roasted Malt segment is anticipated to grow 1.9X in terms of value over the forecast period

In 2015, the Roasted Malt segment stood at a market valuation of a little less than US$ 800 Mn, which is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period to reach nearly US$ 1,600 Mn by the end of 2026. In 2015, total roasted malt consumption stood at 295,363 thousand tons in volume terms, which is expected to increase to 550,669 thousand tons by 2026. The Roasted Malt segment is expected to register a CAGR of 5.9% in terms of volume over the forecast period.

Global Speciality Malt Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Product Type

Caramelised Malt segment is predicted to be the most attractive product type segment over the forecast period

Among the product type segments, Roasted Malt segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing usage of alcoholic beverages and non-alcoholic beverages. Caramelised Malt segment was estimated to account for the highest value share in 2016. However, the segment is expected to lose significant market share by 2026 end.

“Growing popularity of non-alcoholic brews in MEA region

Non-alcoholic beverages are gaining traction in the market, especially in the Middle East. Non-alcoholic beers are brews with an alcohol level volume less than 0.5%. Speciality malts play a vital role in these beverages as they give a perfect flavour along with the colour and texture of the drink. These drinks are also gaining traction due to the improved taste and wider choices of flavours amongst health conscious consumers as an alternative for sugary drinks. The major markets for these drinks are Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, and Qatar.”

Analyst, Food & Beverages, Future Market Insights

Buy This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/9574?source=atm

The study objectives are Speciality Malt Market Report:

To analyze and research the global Speciality Malt status and future forecast involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Speciality Malt manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Speciality Malt Market:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/9574?source=atm

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Speciality Malt market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald