Smart Machines Market by Key Players, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

The global Smart Machines market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Smart Machines market player in a comprehensive way.

The Smart Machines market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

Key Segments Covered

By Component Hardware Software Service

By Machine Type Robots Autonomous cars Drones Wearable device Others

By Technology Cloud Computing technology Big Data Internet of everything Robotics Cognitive Technology Affective Technology

By Vertical Manufacturing Transportation & Logistics Healthcare Consumer Goods and Retail Aerospace & Defence Others



On the basis of machine type, the global smart machines market has been segmented into robots, autonomous cars, drones, wearable devices, and others. Enterprises are expected to invest more in R&D activities for wearable technology due to the increasing need of mobility. Smart watches provide better accessibility, with the option of syncing with smartphones. Introduction of new applications such as those that track fitness activity and monitor health according to the user’s need are the latest trends in wearable devices. Smart technology embedded in clothes is also a new trend in wearable devices. On the basis of component, the global smart machines market has been segmented into hardware, software, and service. A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for smart machines across the globe.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyze on the basis of key parameters such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and identify the right opportunities.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global smart machines market.

Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France U.K Italy Russia Poland Spain Nordic Benelux Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia and New Zealand ASEAN Rest of APAC

The Middle East & Africa GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

