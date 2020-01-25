Smart Insulin Pens Market – Analysis on Current Trends by 2028

In 2018, the market size of Smart Insulin Pens Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Smart Insulin Pens .

This report studies the global market size of Smart Insulin Pens , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Smart Insulin Pens Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Smart Insulin Pens history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

Increasing demand for improved diabetes management is expected to boost the market value of USB and Bluetooth enabled smart insulin pens

Increasing prevalence of diabetes is one of the growing concerns currently. According to the International Diabetes Federation, an estimated 415 million people were suffering from diabetes in 2015. This is projected to reach 642 million by 2040. Therefore, daily insulin dose management among diabetic patients is important in order to better manage the disease leading to rapid penetration of smart insulin pen technology in the global market. Smart insulin pens have transformed diabetes care through digitalisation and connectivity. A rapidly increasing diabetic patient pool is expected to create a positive impact on the Bluetooth connected smart insulin pen segment.

Diabetes management with conventional insulin pens available in the market is tedious, time-consuming and requires patients to remember and document their data, making it difficult for them to manage their insulin dosage in a timely manner, and can lead to a misinterpretation of the results. Bluetooth and USB enabled smart insulin pens allow users to track their insulin doses and facilitate seamless documentation of insulin units and blood glucose levels. Smart insulin pens also send alerts to patients and healthcare professionals in case of missed doses. This is attributed to an increasing number of manufacturers focussing on introducing devices with smart connectivity, which allow automatic insulin dose data transfer on the patient portal for streamlined data dosage management.

Needle stick injuries with diabetes injection needles and lancing devices are a key concern for diabetics. Insulin syringe needle stick injuries is a percutaneous wound injury caused by needle tips and can occur while using, handling, disassembling, or disposing of needles and syringes. High incidence rate of needle stick injuries and associated serious consequences persuade healthcare professionals to use injection pens. This is expected to augment the penetration of Bluetooth and USB enabled smart insulin pens in the global smart insulin pens market.

Bluetooth connected smart insulin pen segment is expected to witness 4.9X growth in terms of revenue contribution in the Asia Pacific smart insulin pens market

Bluetooth connected smart insulin pen segment is estimated to register the highest attractiveness index of 1.5 as compared to the USB connected smart insulin pen segment in the global market during the forecast period. This is due to the proliferation of Bluetooth connected smart insulin pens in the North America smart insulin pens market. Also, heavy investment by several big players to develop smart connected insulin pen devices is pushing the revenue generation of smart insulin pens in the North America smart insulin pens market. In Europe, the Bluetooth connected smart insulin pen segment is anticipated to register a market attractiveness index of 1.2 during the forecast period. USB connected smart insulin pen segment is expected to depict a market attractiveness index of 0.5 during the forecast period in the Asia Pacific region. India and China are the most populous countries in Asia Pacific with the highest number of patients diagnosed with diabetes. Increasing efforts by market players to expand their smart insulin pens business in Asia Pacific countries offer immense potential for revenue generation.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Smart Insulin Pens product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Smart Insulin Pens , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Smart Insulin Pens in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Smart Insulin Pens competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Smart Insulin Pens breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Smart Insulin Pens market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Smart Insulin Pens sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

