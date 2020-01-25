Smart Hospitality Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast by End-use Industry 2017 – 2025

Smart Hospitality Market Insights 2019, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Smart Hospitality industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Smart Hospitality manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2019-2025 global Smart Hospitality market covering all important parameters.

The report provides a basic overview of the Smart Hospitality industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2019-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Smart Hospitality industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2019-2025 market development trends of Smart Hospitality industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Smart Hospitality Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Smart Hospitality are included:

companies in limelight have been analyzed on market shares, products, and key strategies.

Global Smart Hospitality Market: Trends in Focus

The global smart hospitality market is likely to witness tremendous growth during the respective forecast period. The facets driving the growth of the market include rise in the demand for software and services related to smart hospitality and mounting requirement for real-time optimized guest experience management system. The market is also likely to experience profitability from the low operating costs and captivating revenue generation and rising us of Internet of Things and different energy management systems.

The segment of managed services is anticipated to grow a strong CAGR over the forecast period. Managed services provision the application of smart hospitality solutions through hotels and resorts. The guest service management system segment is likely to expand at a strong CAGR owing to the progress in digitization worldwide. Smart solutions help the administrator in controlling the guest room by automating the curtains, lights, temperature, and various other indoor machineries while monitoring the safety and security of the infrastructure and handling the outdoor components such as water management, parking premises, inventory, waste management, and network infrastructure.

Business hotels are expected to witness substantial growth in the next couple of years. Business hotels chiefly attend to business travelers; nevertheless, individual tourists, numerous tour groups, and small conference crowds consider these hotels striking. Business hotels deliver their guests with united communication competences that allow the guests to conduct conferences, meetings, and connect with associates across the globe. Additionally, these hotels position various building automation systems and mobile device-enabled technologies in order to provide an enthralling experience to the visitors.

Global Smart Hospitality Market: Regional Outlook

Region-wise, Europe is likely to gain from the advancements in technology, growing internet infrastructure, and the wide adoption of new and advanced technologies. However, owing to the 2017 elections of the U.S., the industry might witness fluctuations in the coming years.

Global Smart Hospitality Market: Companies Active in the Market

A few of the leading participants in the smart hospitality market are Infor, Inc. (New York, U.S.), Johnson Controls (Wisconsin, U.S.), Huawei Technologies (Shenzhen, China), Winhotel Solutions (Balearic Islands, Spain), Oracle Corporation (California, U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (San Jose, U.S.), IBM Corporation (New York, U.S.), and Siemens AG (Munich, Germany).

