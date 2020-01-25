Showing Incredible Growth 2019 in the Smart Packaging Market| Stora Enso, BASF SE, PakSense

A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 150 pages, titled as ’‘Global Smart Packaging Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as 3M (United States), TempTime Corporation (United States), PakSense (United States), American Thermal Instruments (United States), Avery Dennison (United States), R.R. Donnelly Sons & Company (United States), BASF SE (Germany), International Paper (United States), Stora Enso (Finland) etc. The report will help you gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.

Request a sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/2443212-global-smart-packaging-market-1

Summary:

Global Smart Packaging Market Overview:

The smart packaging industry is potentially contributing to the growth of various sectors of the economy. This industry across the globe is evolving rapidly owing to changing consumer preference for packaging solutions. Additionally, the industry is likely to witness high growth in the near future due to rapid urbanization, increasing disposable income, and rising awareness about recent technologies in the packaging industry. Companies in the market are focusing on the development of advanced material for moisture and corrosion resistive packaging primarily for personal care, food & beverages, and healthcare products. Moreover, the commercialization of printed electronics for smart labels and intelligent packaging is growing which is acting as a positive trend in the market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are 3M (United States), TempTime Corporation (United States), PakSense (United States), American Thermal Instruments (United States), Avery Dennison (United States), R.R. Donnelly Sons & Company (United States), BASF SE (Germany), International Paper (United States), Stora Enso (Finland), Thin Film Electronics ASA (Norway), Huhtamaki Group (Finland) and Smartrac N.V. (Netherland).

On the basis of geography, the market of Smart Packaging has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, and Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), and North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico). If we see Market by Technology, the sub-segment I.e. Active Packaging will boost the Smart Packaging market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth. If we see Market by Industry Vertical, the sub-segment I.e. Food & Beverages will boost the Smart Packaging market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth.

HTF research has engaged in the competitive assessment of China & Global Smart Packaging Vendors for 5 years. “The Top 10 Competitive Vendors in the Smart Packaging in 2018” clearly displays the competitive situations of main Smart Packaging Vendors in 2018. The research shows that companies in top 10 list are divided up by dominating countries, namely, United States occupying half of the list showcasing strong market competitive advantage.

With the multiple advantages of technology, cost and service, many major Vendors such as 3M (United States), TempTime Corporation (United States), PakSense (United States), American Thermal Instruments (United States), Avery Dennison (United States), R.R. Donnelly Sons & Company (United States), BASF SE (Germany), International Paper (United States), Stora Enso (Finland), Thin Film Electronics ASA (Norway), Huhtamaki Group (Finland) and Smartrac N.V. (Netherland) developed rapidly. They kept leading domestic market and on the other way actively developing international market and seizing market share, becoming the backbone of Global Smart Packaging industry.

“The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) defines intelligent packaging materials as materials and articles that monitor the condition of packaged food or the environment surrounding the food. They have the ability to communicate the conditions of the packaged product, but they do not interact with the product. Their aim is to monitor the product and transmit the information to the consumers. This can be information about the condition of a package and its contents, time of manufacture or storage conditions. Depending on whether it is a simple or a reactive intelligent packaging, these can be placed on the primary (outside or inside), secondary or tertiary packaging.”

The report provides an in-depth analysis and forecast about the industry covering the following key features:

• Industry outlook including current and future market trends, drivers, restraints, and emerging technologies

• Analyses the Global Smart Packaging market according to Type, Application, and regions

• Analyzes the top 10 players in terms of market reach, business strategy, and business focus

• Provides stakeholders’ insights and key drivers & trends of the market

Data Triangulation:

The overall Smart Packaging market size is calculated using market estimation process, the Smart Packaging market was further split into various segments and sub-segments. To complete the overall market engineering and arriving at the exact statistics for all segments and sub-segments, the market breakdown and data triangulation procedures have been utilized, wherever applicable. The data have been triangulated by studying various influencing factors and trends identified from both demand and supply sides of various applications involved in the study. Along with this, the Global Smart Packaging market size has been validated using both top-down and bottom-up approaches.

“

Market Drivers:

• Changing Lifestyle Standard in Emerging Economies Due to Rapid Urbanization

• Rising Demand of Sustainable Printed Electronics Technology for Smart Labels

Market Trend:

• Technological Advancements in the Printing Technology

• Growing Demand for Smart and Functional Packaging

Restraints:

• Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

• High Cost of Smart Packaging

Opportunities:

• Emergence of Bio-Engineered Films and Printed Electronics

• Increasing Demand for Packaged Food & Beverage Products

Challenges:

• High R&D Cost for Smart Packaging

“The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) defines intelligent packaging materials as materials and articles that monitor the condition of packaged food or the environment surrounding the food. They have the ability to communicate the conditions of the packaged product, but they do not interact with the product. Their aim is to monitor the product and transmit the information to the consumers. This can be information about the condition of a package and its contents, time of manufacture or storage conditions. Depending on whether it is a simple or a reactive intelligent packaging, these can be placed on the primary (outside or inside), secondary or tertiary packaging.”

The global smart packaging market is fragmented owing to the presence of several small and large dealers who compete in terms of price, quality, reputation, innovation, and distribution. To sustain themselves in such a competitive market environment, it is important for the market players to discriminate their product offerings through a unique and clear value proposition. Also, vendors need to focus on the expansion of their distribution channels to increase their product availability and market penetration.

Buy this report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=2443212

Target Audience:

Smart Packaging Providers, Government Agencies, Commercial Research & Development Institutions, Government Organizations, Research Organizations, and Consulting Firms, Trade Associations and Industry Bodies and Others

Major Objectives Focused through this Study

• To define, describe, and forecast the Global Smart Packaging market on the basis of product [Tapes, Bags and Tubing, Cartons and Other] , application [Pharmaceutical, Food, Electronics and Home Use], key regions and end user

• To provide in-depth information regarding major influencing factors affecting the growth of the market (trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-centric and regional challenges)

• To strategically analyze the micro-markets and important business segments with respect to individual growth drivers , market trends and potential, and historical contributions to the total market

• Identifying the opportunities in the market for key stakeholders and detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders

• To provide market size for various segments of the Smart Packaging market with respect to major geographies, namely, South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

• To strategically profile the key players and analyzing their market shares and core competencies in the Smart Packaging industry

• To track key developments such as product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and R&D activities that are key factors in shaping the market

Available Customization:

Data related to EXIM [Export- Import], production & consumption by country or regional level break-up can be provided based on client request**. Additionally, the Vendors which are also part of the research are.

** Confirmation on availability of data would be informed prior purchase

While framing the research framework, major and emerging players operating in the Smart Packaging market in various regions have been profiled, and their offerings, geographic footprints, and distribution/sales channels have been analyzed through in-depth discussions. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to determine the overall market size. Sizes of the other individual markets have been estimated using the percentage splits obtained through secondary sources such as Hoovers, Bloomberg BusinessWeek, and Dow Jones (Factiva), along with primary respondents. The complete methodology includes the study of the annual and financial reports of the key market players and extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, Vps, directors, and marketing executives for key insights (both qualitative and quantitative) related to the market.

Get Customization in the Report, Enquire Now @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/2443212-global-smart-packaging-market-1

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Smart Packaging Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Smart Packagingmarket. (Introduction, Scope of the Report)

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Smart Packaging Market. (Introduction)

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Smart Packaging (Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, Opportunity, Restraints & Challenges)

Chapter 4: Presenting the Smart Packaging Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Smart Packaging market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source.

….Continued

View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/2443212-global-smart-packaging-market-1

It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.

Contact Us:

CRAIG FRANCIS (PR & Marketing Manager)

[email protected]

Ph: +1 (206) 317 1218

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald