‘Robust Growth Visible’ for Constant Velocity Joint Market, Research Says

The function of constant-velocity joints, in a vehicle is to let power be transferred to the wheels from the transmission. Power is transmitted at a reliable speed of rotation though there is not much friction. You will find CV joints in virtually all front-wheel drive vehicles and most new rear-wheel drive vehicles which have a separate rear suspension. The half-shaft’ end of their rear axles will have CV joints in them. Today, about 64% of all cars world-wide are tailored with front-wheel drive, and about 13% with four-wheel drive.This growth is primarily driven by Increasing Demand for Automotive Sector and Growing Demands for Improving Fuel Economy, Performance, Durability and Drivability of Vehicles.

The market study is being classified by Type (Fixed Joints, Plunge Joints [Tripod & Ball], Inboard Joints & Outboard Joints, Rzeppa and Tripod), by Application (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles) and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

The prominent players in the Constant Velocity Joint are – Weasler Engineering BV (Netherlands), NTN Corporation (Japan), American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc. (United States), Dana Incorporated (United States), GKN plc (United Kingdom), GSP Automotive Group Wenzhou Co., Ltd. (GSP Group) (China), Hyundai WIA Corporation (South Korea), IFA Group (United States), JTEKT Corporation (Japan), Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (United States) and SKF AB (Sweden).

Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the Global Constant Velocity Joint market.

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies by players and a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players for survey in Constant Velocity Joint market.

In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generated based on latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment by targeting key target audience that includes Manufacturers of Constant Velocity Joints, Suppliers of Constant Velocity Joints, Wholesalers, Distributors and Retailers of Constant Velocity Joints, Automobile Industry and Raw Material Suppliers.

This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, operating cycle and expense, profit along with product or service growth etc.

Almost 70-80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, SEC filings, OTC BB, Annual reports, press releases etc.”

Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Automotive Sector

Growing Demands for Improving Fuel Economy, Performance, Durability and Drivability of Vehicles

Market Trend:

Technological Advancement in Constant Velocity Joints

Increasing Demand Due to Online Availability

Restraints:

CV Joint Itself Is Worn Out, It Cannot Be Repaired

Opportunities:

Growing Demand from Emerging Countries

Challenges:

Eventually Fail Due To Lack of Lubrication and Corrosion

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Constant Velocity Joint Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Constant Velocity Jointmarket. (Introduction, Scope of the Report)

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Constant Velocity Joint Market. (Introduction)

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Constant Velocity Joint (Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, Opportunity, Restraints & Challenges)

Chapter 4: Presenting the Constant Velocity Joint Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Constant Velocity Joint market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source.

