Reusable Water Bottle Market- Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2019 to 2029

Reusable Water Bottle Market Growth Projection

The new report on the Reusable Water Bottle Market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Reusable Water Bottle Market over the assessment period 2019 to 2029. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Reusable Water Bottle Market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Reusable Water Bottle Market in the upcoming years.

The report suggests that the Reusable Water Bottle Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period 2019 to 2029. The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Reusable Water Bottle market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Reusable Water Bottle Market over the considered assessment period.

The report clarifies the following doubts related to the Reusable Water Bottle Market:

How has the growth of end-use industry 1 impacted the growth of the Reusable Water Bottle Market? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1 and region 2? How are companies in the Reusable Water Bottle market reducing their environmental footprint? Why are consumers highly in favor of purchasing product 1? What is the scope for innovation in the current Reusable Water Bottle Market landscape?

Vital Information Enclosed in the Report

Market structure in various regions

Impact of the evolving environmental and regulatory norms on the Reusable Water Bottle Market

Recent mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and strategic alliances

Business prospects of leading players in the Reusable Water Bottle Market

The projected growth of each market segment and sub-segment

Polymer-based Reusable Water Bottles to Create Opportunities for Market Players

Polymer-based reusable water bottles are usually cheaper than those made from metal, glass, and silicone. These bottles are also easy to clean, available in wide variety of colors, and do not leave a metallic taste. These features make the polymer-based reusable water bottles the highest sold category. Based on primary usage, everyday reusable water bottles generate the highest revenue in the market. Among the sales channels of reusable water bottles, supermarkets and hypermarkets are the most lucrative for the players.

Product Development Holds the Key to Success in the Reusable Water Bottles Market

Besides environmental factors and per day cost cutting on purchasing bottled waters, buyers of reusable water bottles purchase these bottles due to additional features that are absent in bottled drinking water. Considering this factor, manufacturers of reusable water bottles are focusing on product development to include differentiated features to their existing portfolio as well as the launch of new reusable water bottles with added features. For instance, Pressa bottles offer a built-in juicer, that can be used to infuse flavors of fruits and berries, along with an added advantage of easy cleaning as it has a wide mouth. In Feb 2019, Cove launched reusable water bottle made entirely from biodegradable material. This reusable water bottle looks and feels like regular plastic but decomposes without harming the ecosystem. Few companies such as Nalge Nunc International Corp., Newell Brands, etc. are also focusing on gaining attention or marketing its reusable water bottles by collaborating with different entertainment companies such as Marvel, Disney, etc.

Certain inorganic developments in the reusable water bottles market have also been observed in the recent past. For instance, Zhejiang Haers Vacuum Containers Co. Ltd., a Chinese reusable water bottle manufacturer has acquired Sigg Switzerland AG. With this, Zhejiang Haers Vacuum Containers is expected to expand its global footprint. O2Cool was acquired by Maurice Sporting Goods Company of Delaware, Inc. in June 2018.

