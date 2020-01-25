Rapid Industrialization to Boost Nylon Suture Growth by 2019-2025

Detailed Study on the Global Nylon Suture Market

Nylon Suture Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

End-use Industry Assessment

The following manufacturers are covered:

Johnson & Johnson Medical

Medtronic

Peters Surgical

B.Braun

Internacional Farmacutica

DemeTech

Kono Seisakusho

Surgical Specialties Corporation

Mani

Samyang Biopharmaceuticals

AD Surgical

Dolphin

Usiol

Unik Surgical Sutures MFG

Assut Medical Sarl

Teleflex

Lotus Surgicals

CONMED

United Medical Industries

W.L. Gore & Associates

Sutures India Pvt

Huaiyin Micra

Weihai Wego

Shanghai Pudong Jinhuan Medical Products

Nantong Huaerkang Medical Technology

JiangXi 3L Medicinal Products

Jiangxi Longteng

Shanghai Tianqing

Huaian Angle

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

75cm

90cm

100cm

Other

Segment by Application

Human Application

Veterinary Application

