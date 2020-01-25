Pultrusion Market Recent Industry Trends and Developments2018 – 2028

Global Pultrusion Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint



In this Pultrusion market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

On the basis of product type, the global Pultrusion market report covers the key segments, such as

Segmentation

Based on the types of fibers, the pultrusion market is segmented into

Carbon Fiber Composites

Glass Fiber Composites

Other

Based on the attribute types, the pultrusion market is segmented into

Corrosion

Non-Corrosion

Based on the types of resins, the pultrusion market is segmented into

Epoxy Composites

Polyester Composites

Phenolic Composites

Vinlyester Composites

Other

Based on its applications, the pultrusion market is segmented into

Electric Insulators

Window Profiles

Ladder Rails

Rebar

Sound Barriers

Cable Trays

Grating

Road Markers

Sporting Goods

Utility Poles

Structural Shapes

Tool Handles

Decking

Antennas

Transportation

Others

Based on the end-use industries, the pultrusion market is segmented into

Electrical

Infrastructure

Chemical

Consumer Goods

Building and Construction

Transportation

Cooling Tower

Other

