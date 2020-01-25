Pulmonary Embolism Market Research Report and Overview on Global Market, 2018 – 2028

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of Pulmonary Embolism market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

key developments that have taken shape in the global pulmonary embolism market are:

Several vendors have introduced new-age oral anti-coagulants that have given an impetus to the growth of the global pulmonary embolism market.

Key players such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. have made ardent efforts to cause a demand-uptick within the global market.

Global Pulmonary Embolism Market: Growth Drivers

Rising Number of Smokers

Addiction to smoking has been marked as the primary reason behind the occurrence of several pulmonary diseases. Embolism in the lungs results in clotting of blood inside the lungs, and this condition can also be largely attributed to prolonged addiction of smoking. Hence, the rising number of people addicted to smoking shall play a key role in propelling demand within the global pulmonary embolism market. Moreover, the sedentary lifestyles of the masses have also emerged as key reasons behind the growth of the global market.

Focus on Pulmonary Health

The medical fraternity has been paying increasing attention on key areas such as pulmonary and cardiovascular health. This factor has directly contributed to the growth of the global pulmonary embolism in recent times.

Global Pulmonary Embolism Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global pulmonary embolism market can be segmented into Latin America, North America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Asia Pacific. On account of advancements in the overall healthcare domain across the US, the pulmonary embolism market in North America has gained traction. The efforts of the NHS in the UK have given a thrust to the growth of the pulmonary embolism market in Europe.

The global pulmonary embolism market is segmented as:

Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

