Professional Mobile Radio Market Growth Analyzed

By Market Players:

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global professional mobile radio market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Parameters such as investment & spending and developments by the major players of the market are tracked. Key players operating in the global professional mobile radio market include Motorola Solutions, Inc., Harris Corporation, JVCKenwood Corporation, Tait Communications, Codan Radio Communications, Hytera Communications Corporation Limited, Simoco Wireless Solutions, and Raytheon Company.

The professional mobile radio market has been segmented as follows:

Global Professional Mobile Radio Market

By Technology

Digital Technology TETRA (Terrestrial Trunked Radio) TETRAPOL Project 25 (P25) DMR (Digital Mobile Radio) Others (NXDN, dPMR, PDT etc.)

Analog Technology

By Application

Commercial Retail Transportation Utility Mining Others

Public Safety Military & Defense Home Security Emergency & Medical Services Fire Department Others



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



