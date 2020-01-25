Positive Facts One Should Know About Resistance Bands Market for 2020

A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 150 pages, titled as ’‘Global Resistance Bands Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as Gronk Fitness Products (United States), Nike Inc. (United States), Adidas AG (Germany), Decathlon S.A (France), Precor Inc. (A Amer Sports Company) (United States), Jerai Fitness Pvt. Ltd. (India), CAP Barbell (United States), Total Gym (United States) etc. The report will help you gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.

Resistance band, an elastic band which is used for strength training, is available in a wide range of resistance levels, used by fitness and health practitioners. The consistently increasing number of millennial population and growing interest in fitness and changing lifestyles of people are anticipated in the growth of the resistance band market across the world. According to International Health, Racquet and Sportsclub Association (IHRSA), about 1 out of 5 Americans belong to at least one United States health club or studio. In 2018, the total number of the gym is approximately 39,570, the health club facilities increased by 2.8 percent over the previous year, up from 38,477 locations in the United States.

According to the report, The Advent of Smart Exercise Resistance Bands is one of the primary growth factors for the market. Growing Inclination of Millennial Population towards Bodybuilding across the World is also expected to contribute significantly to the Resistance Bands market. Overall, Individual Users applications of Resistance Bands, and the growing awareness of them, is what makes this segment of the industry important to its overall growth. The Sales Channel, such as Online Store, is boosting the Resistance Bands market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals, macro-economic growth are the prime factors driving the growth of the market.

HTF’s Analyst on the Global Resistance Bands market identified that the demand is rising in many different parts of the world as ”“Various Advantages such as Cost-Effectiveness and Whole Body Workout and Functionalities Drive the Growing Popularity of Resistance Band ”“.

Market Drivers:

Growing Inclination of Millennial Population towards Bodybuilding across the World

Increasing Demand for Light Weight, Portable and Space Saving Exercise Equipment

Market Trend:

The Advent of Smart Exercise Resistance Bands

Increasing Interest in Fitness and Changing Lifestyles of People Globally

Restraints:

Low Adoption Rate in Both Underdeveloped and Developing Nations

Opportunities:

Various Advantages such as Cost-Effectiveness and Whole Body Workout and Functionalities Drive the Growing Popularity of Resistance Band

Increasing Adoption of Online Platform by Numerous Manufacturers

Challenges:

Presence of Various Substitute

High Penetration Rate of Local Market Players in Developing Nations

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Gronk Fitness Products (United States), Nike Inc. (United States), Adidas AG (Germany), Decathlon S.A (France), Precor Inc. (A Amer Sports Company) (United States), Jerai Fitness Pvt. Ltd. (India), CAP Barbell (United States), Total Gym (United States), TROY Barbell & Fitness (United States) and Valor Fitness (United States). Additionally, following companies can also be profiled that are part of our coverage like BODYCRAFT (United States), Life Fitness (United States) and Body-Solid Inc. (United States). Analyst at HTF see United States Vendors to retain maximum share of Global Resistance Bands market by 2024. Considering Market by Sales Channel, the sub-segment I.e. Online Store will boost the Resistance Bands market.

