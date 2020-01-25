Pocket Video Camera Market to Discern Steadfast Expansion During 2016 – 2026

Pocket Video Camera Market Assessment

The Pocket Video Camera Market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019. With a moderate CAGR of xx% throughout the historic period, the Pocket Video Camera market is expected to grow at healthy CAGR of xx% over the foreseeable timeframe 2016 – 2026. In this research study, 2018 is considered as the base year.

The Pocket Video Camera Market study presents a compilation of market share, demand analysis, and future outlook associated with each segment as well as sub-segment. The key segments include, product type, end use, region, and relevant competitors. Important product-wise segments covered contain product 1, product 2, product 3, and product 4. Key end uses enclosed are end use 1, end use 2, end use 3, and end use 4.

Key Players

The key players identified to capture significant market shares in the global pocket video camera market include Sony Corporation, JVC Corporation, Panasonic, GoPro, Kodak, Cisco, Contour Inc., and Xiaomi. Sony and JVC remain the most sought after brands among pocket camera consumers.

Most of the leading market brands are focusing on innovative product development and brand reinforcement, which is anticipated to push the sales of pocket camera recorders in the near future. Launching of superior pocket video camera models offering ultra-HD video quality, easy shareability, and quick editing feature is expected to reevaluate the pocket camcorders market over the forecast period 2016-2026.

If the market continues to decline during the forecast period, major brands such as Sony, Canon, and Samsung might not have to face a major impact, as their adjuvant businesses will continue to bring in significant profits. However, the downfall of the pocket camcorder market will certainly pose a major influence on Nikon, being the only player that capitalises exclusively on cameras.