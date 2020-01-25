Pneumatic Actuator Market Size, Share Analysis by Services, Technique, Design and Application Forecast by 2027

The “Pneumatic Actuator Market” globally is a standout amongst the most emergent and astoundingly approved sectors. This worldwide market has been developing at a higher pace with the development of imaginative frameworks and a developing end-client tendency.

Pneumatic Actuator market reports deliver insight and expert analysis into key consumer trends and behaviour in marketplace, in addition to an overview of the market data and key brands. Pneumatic Actuator market reports provides all data with easily digestible information to guide every businessman’s future innovation and move business forward.

The worldwide Pneumatic Actuator market is an enlarging field for top market players,

manufacturers are replacing manual levers with actuators as pneumatic actuators can be handled automatically without being physically present near the pipelines. Companies these days prefer actuators over manual gears due to better efficiency, reliability and faster work. Therefore, the demand for pneumatic actuators is expected to rise exponentially in the global market over the forecast period.

Low cost of pneumatic actuators as compared to hydraulic actuators

As compared to hydraulic actuators, pneumatic actuators are economical. Moreover, every manufacturer looks for an option to save extra cost. Pneumatic actuator technology is a matured technology and hence, the price of these devices is expected to further go down over the upcoming decade. Manufacturers still demand pneumatic actuators in their plants, which is driving revenue growth of the pneumatic actuator market.

Electrical actuators replacing pneumatic actuators in the APEJ region, thus hampering market growth

As compared to electric actuators, pneumatic actuators are more affordable. However, they are still not a preferred technology for consumers. Electric actuators have grown five times over pneumatic actuators. Moreover, pneumatic actuators form a matured technology and their cost is likely to go down in the near future. Still, owing to IoT (Internet of Things), industries are moving towards sensors and remote controls in industrial equipment.

Rack and Pinion is the most preferred product type in China

Rack and Pinion is the most preferred product type over Scotch Yoke based pneumatic actuators. In future, Rack and Pinion actuators will hold more market share than Scotch Yoke based actuators owing to their functionality and major demand from China and India. In China, an increase in industrial automation coupled with growth in vehicle production has created opportunities for pneumatic actuator manufacturers.

Investment in the petrochemicals industry in the MEA region creating growth opportunities for pneumatic actuator market players

Ongoing and upcoming capacity expansion in countries such as Turkey and South Africa for petrochemicals is creating a demand for pneumatic actuators. Turkey’s oil production is conducted primarily by three companies – Royal Dutch, ExxonMobil and Turkish State Petroleum Company. The new petroleum market law introduced several incentives for oil exploration, distribution and retail in the energy sector.

Global Pneumatic Actuator Market Attractiveness Index by Application

Industrial automation in Latin America is in its growth stage, due to safety issues of workers and positive future growth for automation. Therefore, this segment will witness high demand for pneumatic actuators during the forecast period. Food & packaging and transportation application areas are gaining traction, due to strong demand from these sectors. These segments are estimated to collectively gain good demand between 2017 and 2027. Mining is the second among significant industries in which pneumatic actuators find applications. The segment is estimated to hold a considerable revenue share by the end of 2027. Though the demand from mining and oil & gas sectors for pneumatic actuators is increasing year on year, the growth in the upcoming years is expected to be on the slower side, owing to the higher installation rate of pneumatic actuators in the transportation industry. The automotive industry is growing rapidly in APEJ and Japan and OEMs are trying to increase their sales in these two prominent regions, owing to increasing demand from customers to own a vehicle. Also, the white goods and pharmaceutical industries are upcoming opportunities for pneumatic actuators. However, the demand for electric or pneumatic actuators purely depends on the specific demand in end user applications.

This Pneumatic Actuator report begins with a basic overview of the market. The analysis highlights the opportunity and Pneumatic Actuator industry trends that are impacted the market that is global. Players around various regions and analysis of each industry dimensions are covered under this report. The analysis also contains a crucial Pneumatic Actuator insight regarding the things which are driving and affecting the earnings of the market. The Pneumatic Actuator report comprises sections together side landscape which clarifies actions such as venture and acquisitions and mergers.

The Report offers SWOT examination and venture return investigation, and other aspects such as the principle locale, economic situations with benefit, generation, request, limit, supply, and market development rate and figure.

Quantifiable data:-

Market Data Breakdown by Key Geography, Type & Application / End-User

By type (past and forecast)

Pneumatic Actuator Market-Specific Applications Sales and Growth Rates (Historical & Forecast)

Pneumatic Actuator revenue and growth rate by the market (history and forecast)

Pneumatic Actuator market size and growth rate, application and type (past and forecast)

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India

Research objectives and Reason to procure this report:-

To study and analyze the global consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type, and application, history data from 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Pneumatic Actuator Market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To better understand the industry leaders/manufacturers, by outlining and analyzing their sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the near future.

To receive comprehensive information about the key factors influencing the market growth (opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions, mergers in the market.

To strategically outline the key players in the market and extensively analyze their growth strategies.

Finally, the global Pneumatic Actuator market provides a total research decision and also sector feasibility of investment in new projects will be assessed. Pneumatic Actuator industry is a source of means and guidance for organizations and individuals interested in their market earnings.

