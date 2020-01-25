Pet CBD Market: Strategic Analysis to Understand the Competitive Outlook of the Industry, 2018 – 2028

Pet CBD Market 2019: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

The recent published research report sheds light on critical aspects of the global Pet CBD market such as vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market drivers and challenges along with the regional analysis. The report helps the readers to draw a suitable conclusion and clearly understand the current and future scenario and trends of global Pet CBD market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to understand and define their strategies more efficiently in order to keep themselves ahead of their competitors. The report profiles leading companies of the global Pet CBD market along with the emerging new ventures who are creating an impact on the global market with their latest innovations and technologies.

The recent published study includes information on key segmentation of the global Pet CBD market on the basis of type/product, application and geography (country/region). Each of the segments included in the report is studies in relations to different factors such as market size, market share, value, growth rate and other quantitate information.

The competitive analysis included in the global Pet CBD market study allows their readers to understand the difference between players and how they are operating amounts themselves on global scale. The research study gives a deep insight on the current and future trends of the market along with the opportunities for the new players who are in process of entering global Pet CBD market. Market dynamic analysis such as market drivers, market restraints are explained thoroughly in the most detailed and easiest possible manner. The companies can also find several recommendations improve their business on the global scale.

The readers of the Pet CBD Market report can also extract several key insights such as market size of varies products and application along with their market share and growth rate. The report also includes information for next five years as forested data and past five years as historical data and the market share of the several key information.

Global Pet CBD Market by Companies:

The company profile section of the report offers great insights such as market revenue and market share of global Pet CBD market. Key companies listed in the report are:

Notable Developments

The global pet CBD market shows a fragmented vendor landscape with the presence of large pool of key players. Some of the key players in the market include names such as Bluebird Botanicals, Kat’s Naturals, PotNetwork Holdings Inc., Diamond CBD, Pet Releaf, Cannabis Strategies Acquisition Corp., and Pure Spectrum among others.

Some of the recent developments in the global pet CBD market are listed below:

In June 2019, PotNetwork Holding Inc. announced that its subsidiary Diamond CBD has introduced a wide range of new lines of CBD oil products in the market. These new products include CBD oil with olive oil, CBD oil honey tinctures, CBD oil with hemp seed oil, and full spectrum CBD MCT oils. The company expects to leverage the peaking consumer interests and growing preference for CBD products.

In September 2019, Pet Releaf, one of the biggest brands in the global pet CBD market, announced that the company has launched a special edition of their highly popular collection of Barking Dog Edibites®. The new edition is an all-natural and full spectrum regular CBD dietary supplement for dogs.

Global Pet CBD Market – Drivers and Restraints

One of the biggest driving factor for the growth of the global pet CBD market is the increasing prevalence of GIT and bowel related disorders among pets. Just like humans, pets too suffer from sleeping or anxiety disorders and thus need special treatment. This has thus worked in favor of the pet CBD market.

Another important driving factor for the growth of the global pet CBD market is the growing occurrence of cancer related complications. Cannabidiol treatment has thus become an important method for treating pet and helping the market to grow. Moreover, there has been a growing demand for different CBD derivatives in the market to treat chronic pet disorders. At times, there are cases of pet suffering from heart disorders or tachycardia. Treatment of such chronic disorders is also creating great demand for the market.

Global Pet CBD Market – Geographical Outlook

In terms of geographical segmentation, the global pet CBD market has five key regional segments namely, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these regional segments, currently North America is the most dominating one followed by Europe. The growth of the North America region is due to the presence of several animal research and development facilities. Whereas, the growth of the Europe market is due to the high prevalence of GIT related and bowel related disorders among the pets. In coming years, these two regions are expected to continue to lead the global pet CBD market.

Asia Pacific is expected to undergo considerable transformation over the course of the given forecast period of 2018 to 2028. The growth of the market can be primarily attributed to expanding production facilities in the region. Manufacturers are investing to expand the production of CBD capsules and oil cakes for the pets in countries such as India and China. It is expected to boost the development of the market in the region.

Global Pet CBD Market Segmentation

Source Type

Hemp plant derived

Marijuana derived

Indication Type

Sleep disorders

Epilepsy

Cancer

Bowel disorders

End-user

Veterinary hospitals

Veterinary clinics

Pharamcies

Pet shops

Global Pet CBD Market by Geography:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

