Organ On Chip Market – Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again| AWR Corporation, Altium LLC, Synopsys Inc.

A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 150 pages, titled as 'Global Organ On Chip Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025' with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (United States), Mentor Graphics (United States), Altium LLC (United States), Zuken (United States), Synopsys Inc. (United States), Keysight Technologies (United States), ANSYS, Inc. (United States), AWR Corporation (United States) etc.

Summary:

Global Organ On Chip Market Overview:

The Organ on chip is manufactured to precisely recreate the mechanical forces and natural physiology that cells experience in the human body. Organ on chip are lined with living human cells and their tiny fluidic channels reproduce blood and air flow just as in the human body. Organ on chip provides a novel in vitro platform with a possibility of reproducing physiological functions of in vivo tissue, more accurately than conventional cell-based model systems, this has led to significant growth in the forecast period. Some of the key players profiled in the study are AxoSim Inc. (United States), BiomimX SRL (Italy), Emulate Inc. (United States), Elveflow (France), Hurel Corporation (United States), Nortis, Inc. (United States), TARA Biosystems, Inc. (United States), TissUse GmbH (Germany), InSphero AG (Switzerland) and MIMETAS BV (United States). and would reach the market size of USD5.94 Billion by 2024.

On the basis of geography, the market of Organ On Chip has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico). If we see Market by End User, the sub-segment I.e. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies will boost the Organ On Chip market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth.

HTF’s Analyst on the Global Organ On Chip market identified that the demand is rising in many different parts of the world as ”“Rising New Products Launches and Advancements in Technology and Research”. Furthermore, some recent industry insights like ”“On 13th November 2018, During the third International Organ-on-Chip Symposium, held in November 2018, the European Organ-on-Chip Society (EUROoCS) was officially launched. The purpose of the Society is to encourage and develop Organ-on-Chip research, and to provide and opportunities to share and advance the knowledge and expertise in this field towards better health for everyone.” is constantly making the industry dynamic.

The report provides an in-depth analysis and forecast about the industry covering the following key features:

• Industry outlook including current and future market trends, drivers, restraints, and emerging technologies

• Analyses the Global Organ On Chip market according to Type, Application, and regions

• Analyzes the top 10 players in terms of market reach, business strategy, and business focus

• Provides stakeholders’ insights and key drivers & trends of the market

Market Size Estimation:

In market engineering method, both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used, along with various data triangulation process, to predict and validate the market size of the Organ On Chip market and other related sub-markets covered in the study.

• Key & emerging players in the market have been observed through secondary research.

• The industry’s supply chain and overall market size, in terms of value, have been derived through primary and secondary research processes.

• All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources.

Data Triangulation:

The overall Organ On Chip market size is calculated using market estimation process, the Organ On Chip market was further split into various segments and sub-segments. To complete the overall market engineering and arriving at the exact statistics for all segments and sub-segments, the market breakdown and data triangulation procedures have been utilized, wherever applicable. The data have been triangulated by studying various influencing factors and trends identified from both demand and supply sides of various applications involved in the study. Along with this, the Global Organ On Chip market size has been validated using both top-down and bottom-up approaches.

Market Drivers:

Growing Requirement of Alternative for Animal Testing Globally

Increasing Demand for Early Detection of Drug Toxicity

Market Trend:

Rising Scientific Knowledge and Modern High-Tech Advancements

in Micro- and Nano-scales Fabrication Technologies

Restraints:

Rising Complexity of Organ-on-chip Models

Opportunities:

Rising New Products Launches and Advancements in Technology and Research

Major Market Developments:

On 13th November 2018, During the third International Organ-on-Chip Symposium, held in November 2018, the European Organ-on-Chip Society (EUROoCS) was officially launched. The purpose of the Society is to encourage and develop Organ-on-Chip research, and to provide and opportunities to share and advance the knowledge and expertise in this field towards better health for everyone.

The global organ-on-chip market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. The presence of significant market players, increasing the overall competitive rivalry in the market. Product advancements and improvements in the organ-on-chip platforms by the major players are increasing the competitive rivalry.

Target Audience:

Organ On-Chip Manufacturers, Pharmaceuticals Industries, Healthcare Research Institutes, Potential Technology Investors, Regulatory & Government Bodies, Downstream Vendors, End Users and Other

Major Objectives Focused through this Study

• To define, describe, and forecast the Global Organ On Chip market on the basis of product [Liver, Heart, Lung and Other] , application [Drug Discovery, Toxicology Research and Other], key regions and end user

• To provide in-depth information regarding major influencing factors affecting the growth of the market (trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-centric and regional challenges)

• To strategically analyse the micro-markets and important business segments with respect to individual growth drivers , market trends and potential, and historical contributions to the total market

• Identifying the opportunities in the market for key stakeholders and detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders

• To provide market size for various segments of the Organ On Chip market with respect to major geographies, namely, South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

• To strategically profile the key players and analyzing their market shares and core competencies in the Organ On Chip industry

• To track key developments such as product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and R&D activities that are key factors in shaping the market

Available Customization:

Data related to EXIM [Export- Import], production & consumption by country or regional level break-up can be provided based on client request**. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are .

** Confirmation on availability of data would be informed prior purchase

While framing the research framework, major and emerging players operating in the Organ On Chip market in various regions have been profiled, and their offerings, geographic footprints, and distribution/sales channels have been analysed through in-depth discussions. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to determine the overall market size. Sizes of the other individual markets have been estimated using the percentage splits obtained through secondary sources such as Hoovers, Bloomberg BusinessWeek, and Dow Jones (Factiva), along with primary respondents. The complete methodology includes the study of the annual and financial reports of the key market players and extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, Vps, directors, and marketing executives for key insights (both qualitative and quantitative) related to the market.

