Natural Food Preservatives Market Revenue Analysis by 2029

growing demand for ready-to eat food products. The principles of food preservation are similar to those that were prevalent in the old ages, but the kind of food preservatives used have changed from natural food preservatives to artificial ones. The shape of the food preservative industry is constantly changing and evolving, thereby reinforcing the key melodies of convenience, health, and value. The global processed food products industry is estimated to be valued at around USD 2.9 trillion, and accounts for a significant share of global food sales, which, in turn, has created the demand for natural food preservatives.

Gradually, natural food preservatives are coping these myriad preservation supplies as consumer demand for minimally processed and clean-label products increases. Any safe and non-synthetic compound derived from natural sources—animal, plant, microbial—with the facility to enhance the shelf-life of food products and retard their deterioration can be considered as a natural food preservative.

Creative Growth for Microbial Sourced Natural Food Preservatives

Among the source segments, the microbial sourced natural food preservatives segment is anticipated to register a high growth rate of 5.2% in terms of revenue in the global natural food preservatives market, owing to increasing awareness of microbial sourced products and their allied pre-eminence by consumers across the globe.

Increasing Preferences for Clean Label Products Leading to the Demand for Natural Food Preservatives

The growing awareness amongst consumers, predominantly concerning the ingredients in their food products, is accountable for making clean label products an important part of the food industry. Nowadays, consumers demand food products comprising natural ingredients. Natural food preservatives are derived from plant, microbial, animal, and mineral sources, thus, satisfying the consumer demand for ‘no artificial additives and ingredients’.

Reduced Impact on Human Health for Natural Food Preservatives

Food preservation techniques are developed to improve microbial quality and safety without causing nutritional and organoleptic losses. Therefore, the application of natural compounds from traditional medicinal plants as natural food preservatives are gaining great interest in the food industry, due to the potential to provide quality and safety benefits, with reduced impact on human health. Natural food preservatives are gaining interest among food technologists for their use as alternatives to physical- and chemical-based antimicrobial treatments. Natural food preservatives are safer and don’t have adverse effect on human health.

