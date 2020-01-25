Nafion Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2019 – 2027

Global Nafion market report from TMR (TMR)’s viewpoint

TMR (TMR) analyzes the Nafion market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The Nafion market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Nafion market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Drivers and Restraints

One of the biggest driving factor for the growth of the global nafion market is the developing end-use applications of the organic polymers. The demand for such organic polymers is growing at considerable rate among the end-use application industries such as ion exchange resins, waste recovery, and semiconductors among others. Moreover, the growing use of fuel cells for a wide range of applications such as direct or portable methanol fuel, transportation, and stationary power is also expected to act as a driving factor for the growth of the global nafion market.

Another important factor that is influencing the growth of the nafion market is of growing funding and investments put in by both private and public sector to address the rapidly developing concern about environment and water pollution. Such investments are expected to be put to use for the activities of research and development and help in producing more efficient products. This will ultimately help in the development of global nafion market.

A key trend that hand been observed in the global nafion market is of growing instance of collaborations of electric vehicle and fuel cell manufacturers. This is expected to generate ample business opportunities for the market player operating the global nafion market and drive the growth even further.

Looking for Regional Analysis or Competitive Landscape in Global Nafion market, ask for a customized report

Global Nafion Market – Geographical Outlook

There are five key regions of the global nafion market viz. North America, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Of these, the global market is dominated by the North America region. The growth of the North America market can be mainly attributed to the increased expenditure on the development of the infrastructure and also due to the growing demand for nafion-based paints from the construction industry. The demand for nafion-based paints is high due to its capacity to easily bond numerous thin-layered coatings together with no or minimum blisters. Moreover, it also acts as a protective layer that covers the wall from extreme weather conditions. Such benefits are thus driving the growth of the nafion market in North America region.

On the other hand, the nafion market in Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at decent CAGR over the given forecast period. The growing demand for nafion from emerging economies such as China and India is one of the biggest driving factor for the growth of the regional segment.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

