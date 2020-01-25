Monochloroacetic Acid (MCAA) Market: Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2019-2026

Assessment of the Global Monochloroacetic Acid (MCAA) Market

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Monochloroacetic Acid (MCAA) market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Monochloroacetic Acid (MCAA) market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Monochloroacetic Acid (MCAA) across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

market segmentation – by application, by end use industry, and by region. The report starts with an overview of the global monochloroacetic acid market and provides an in-depth analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the global monochloroacetic acid market. The overview section also includes the global monochloroacetic acid market snapshot, regional production and consumption outlook, and global production capacity distribution of monochloroacetic acid. The subsequent sections analyze the global monochloroacetic acid market on the basis of application, end use industry, and region and evaluate the market on the basis of factors affecting the global monochloroacetic acid market covering both the present scenario and future prospects. For market data analysis, the report considers 2015 as the base year, with market numbers estimated for 2016 and a comprehensive forecast made for the period 2017–2024.

The final section of the report on the global monochloroacetic acid market presents a competitive market landscape to provide report audiences with a dashboard view of leading market players operating in the global monochloroacetic acid market, along with their market performance, SWOT analysis, and key business strategies. Some of the leading companies operating in the global monochloroacetic acid market featured in the report include Akzo Nobel N.V., CABB GmbH, Nufarm Limited, Niacet Corporation, Jubilant Life Sciences Limited, Shandong Minji Chemical Co. Ltd., Archit Organosys Ltd., IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Limited, Meridian Chem Bond Pvt. Ltd., and S.R. Drugs and Intermediates Pvt. Ltd.

Research methodology

To deduce market volume size, the report considers the global production and consumption of acetic acid as well as the amount of acetic acid consumed for the production of monochloroacetic acid. This data is validated by interacting with key industry experts in the field of acetic acid and monochloroacetic acid production, as acetic acid is the prominently used route for monochloroacetic acid production. In order to estimate market value, average prices of monochloroacetic acid across each application have been considered. The report incorporates various viewpoints based on secondary research. Furthermore, data points such as regional split and market split by application, by end use industry, and by region; and qualitative inputs from industry experts have been taken into consideration to arrive at suitable market estimates. The forecast presented in the report evaluates the actual consumption of monochloroacetic acid and expected consumption in the global monochloroacetic acid market over the forecast period. The report begins by sizing up the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to take shape during the forecast period. Given the ever-fluctuating nature of the global economy, the report presents forecasts not only in terms of CAGR, but also analyzes the global monochloroacetic acid market on the basis of key parameters such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand market predictability and to identify the right opportunities in the global monochloroacetic acid market.

The report also analyzes the global monochloroacetic acid market segments in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important to identify the many trends governing the global monochloroacetic acid market. Another key feature of this report is a comprehensive analysis of the global monochloroacetic acid market revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity, critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global monochloroacetic acid market. In order to understand key growth segments in terms of growth and performance of the global monochloroacetic acid market, Persistence Market Research has also developed a market attractiveness index to help providers identify real market opportunities in the global monochloroacetic acid market.

