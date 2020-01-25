Milk Alternatives market to register a CAGR growth of XX% during forecast period 2019 – 2027

The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Milk Alternatives Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Milk Alternatives market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Milk Alternatives market.

Market Segmentation

Milk alternative have a rising acceptance not only among vegans but also among health conscious consumers. Products such as rice milk which are soy, nut and gluten free have caught eyes of consumers. Rice milk constitutes one part of the bigger segment of milk alternatives and the thus is segmented based on product type which includes; almond milk, soy milk, oat milk, rice milk, coconut milk, flax milk, hemp milk and rice milk.

Numerous products have flooded the market and are available at major supermarket chains and certain supermarkets have a dedicated area devoted to alternative dairy products. Based on distribution channel milk derivatives market is segmented as, hypermarkets/supermarkets, online stores, convenience stores and other retail formats

Milk Alternatives market Global Market Trends and Market Drivers:

The health trend is now on an exponential growth, consumers want food to be healthy and have thus become more demanding. Manufacturers are also looking to innovate and provide a healthy food alternative, products diversifications from major players in the market, aimed at health-conscious consumers. This is well synergized with the organic trend where consumers are willing to pay more for organic and healthy food. With small and medium scale enterprises (SME’s) having witnessed double digit growth, food and beverages giant have focused their investment in such produces of organic and healthy food, acquisition and mergers have become common in order gain substantial market capitalization.

Dairy products have steady growth as well but are now being challenged by dairy free producers on the backdrop of popular demands from consumer on low calorie, low cholesterol and gluten free. This might not be a very significant threat to the dairy producers as dairy has a sheer volume dominance in sales. However, the growth for dairy alternatives have high growth prospect and is estimated to gain popularity as well as market share in not so distant future.

Western Europe and North America among one of the most attractive markets for milk alternatives. Plant based milk have different product favorite by countries which can be observed through the increase in sales of the dedicated product. The U.S. has a high sale of almond milk and has ranked up to become the favorite milk alternative, oat milk in Sweden, chilled soy milk in the U.K. among other.

Although the use of milk alternatives dates ages, but the popularity has risen in the recent years with both branded and private label brands now having a greater penetration throughout European stores. The EU with its regulations on the use of label “milk” in non-dairy/dairy free is not likely to affect the rise in the popularity at a significantly scale.

Milk Alternatives Market Key Players:

Variety of milk alternatives products have been introduced by the manufacturers and some of the global market players participating in milk alternatives market include; Oatly AB, Danone SA, Alpina Productos Alimenticios SA , Hain Celestial Group, Vitasoy International, Blue Diamond Growers, Pureharvest, Good Karma Foods, Inc., McCormick & Company, Alpro among others

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

Milk Alternatives Market Size and Forecast

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Milk Alternatives Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Milk Alternatives Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

