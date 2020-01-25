Metal Chelates Market Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments2017 – 2025

Metal Chelates Market Insights 2019, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Metal Chelates industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Metal Chelates manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2019-2025 global Metal Chelates market covering all important parameters.

The key points of the Metal Chelates Market report:

The report provides a basic overview of the Metal Chelates industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2019-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Metal Chelates industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2019-2025 market development trends of Metal Chelates industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Metal Chelates Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Metal Chelates are included:

Segmentation

The global metal chelates market can be analyzed on the basis of type, crop type, mode of application, and geography. On the basis of type, the market can be segmented into primary nutrients, micronutrients, secondary nutrients, and other nutrients. Amongst these, micronutrients is the largest segment followed by primary nutrients. Micronutrients is also expected to register the fastest growth until the end of the forecast period in 2025.

By crop type, fruits and vegetables is expected to display a significant growth rate in the metal chelates market during the forecast period. The rising awareness among farmers for the utilization of chelating agents to provide essential nutrients to fruits and vegetables is exhibiting a substantial demand for metal chelates in the sector. The increasing demand for high output of fruits and vegetables is also driving the metal chelates market.

By mode of application, the metal chelates market can be segmented into soil, fertigation, and foliar. Amongst these, foliar is expected to display the highest growth rate until the end of the forecast period in 2025. This is because foliar is easy, cost-effective, and time-effective mode of application, thereby leading to its increasing popularity among farmers.

Global Metal Chelates Market: Regional Overview

The global metal chelates market can be divided into the regional segments of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Amongst these, Asia Pacific is expected to display the highest growth rate due to the increasing adoption of modern agricultural practices. The incessantly increasing demand for high agricultural output for the large population in China and India is driving the growth of the metal chelates market in Asia Pacific.

Major Companies Mentioned in Report

The report mentions and profiles key players operating in the global metal chelates market, namely BASF SE, Syngenta AG, Haifa Chemicals Limited, Akzo Nobel N.V., and Nufarm Limited, Aries Agro Limited, Valagro SPA, Dereti Agronutritional, Van Iperen International, and Protex International.

