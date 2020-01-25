Malt Extract Market -Industry Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts to Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2028

Analysis of the Global Malt Extract Market

The presented global Malt Extract market report provides reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market study throws light on the various factors that are projected to impact the overall dynamics of the global Malt Extract market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the report, the value of the Malt Extract market was estimated to reach ~US$ XX in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Further, the study reveals that the market is set to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to a plethora of factors.

The market study aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the Malt Extract market:

How are market players modifying their business models to gain a competitive edge in the Malt Extract market? Which market players are leading in terms of the adoption of novel technologies? What are the top factors that are expected to boost the growth of the Malt Extract market? Which is the most impactful growth strategy adopted by market players? What are the factors that could potentially hamper the growth of the Malt Extract market over the forecast period?

The report splits the global Malt Extract market into different market segments such as:

growing demand for gluten-free, sugar-free, high nutritional value, and clean label products from the brewery, bakery and food and beverage industries.

Europe Malt Extract Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application

The Beverages segment accounted for a high value share of 48% in 2016 and is expected to register a relatively high CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The Bakery segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.5% in terms of value over the forecast period.

Increasing preference for gluten-free bakery products is a growing trend all over the world and this encourages the use of malt based products

There is a significant demand for gluten-free bakery products in countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, Japan, India and China, due to the increasing prevalence of diseases like obesity, joint pains and other health related issues apart from a growing aging population. The demand for gluten-free malt extracts that can be used as a specific flavour component and as a natural ingredient for a variety of products to impart natural colouring and sweetening is skyrocketing. This will lead to an increase in the demand for malt based products.”

Vital data enclosed in the report:

SWOT analysis of the leading market players in the Malt Extract market

Analysis of the most lucrative distribution channels for market players in different regions

Assessment of the key success factors impacting the growth of the Malt Extract market on the global scale

Regulatory policies that are likely to accelerate/hamper the market growth

Year-on-Year growth of each market segment and sub-segment

