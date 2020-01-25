Know who are Macroeconomic Industry gainers & losers?
HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 41 pages on title ‘PESTLE Insights: Macroeconomic Outlook Report – Norway’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and important players such as SpareBank, Orkla, DNB etc.
Request a sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/1489691-pestle-insights-64
Summary
Financial intermediation, real estate and business activities contributed 16.9% to gross value added (GVA) in 2019, followed by mining, manufacturing and utilities (10.0%), and wholesale, retail and hotels (9.4%), according to GlobalData. In nominal terms, the three sectors are expected to grow by 3.9%, 3.6% and 3.6%, respectively, in 2020.
Four major regions in Norway generated 31.% of the country’s GDP and comprised 29.3% of the country’s population, as of 2018
FDI inflows have been witnessing a declining trend during the past four years (2014-2017), with mining and quarrying as the major FDI recipient sector
Buy this report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=1489691
Scope
– The government plans to allocate NOK75.4bn (US$8.3bn) to transportation infrastructure in 2020
– Norway’s rank improved from 22nd in 2016 to 21st in 2018 (out of 160 countries) in the World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index (LPI)
– The overall OSEAX (Oslo Bors All-Share Index) exhibited an increasing trend over the last year. As of December 23, 2019, the OSEAX stood at 1,035.7, compared to 905.1 on December 21, 2018.
Reasons to buy
– Macroeconomic Outlook Report identifies the potentials of the country as an investment destination by analyzing the political, economic, social, technological, legal and environmental (PESTLE) structure.
– PESTLE Insights provides 360 degree view of the economy which can be used as a strategic tool to understand the market dynamics, business potentials and direction of operations
– Along with providing the country’s snapshot, the report captures the risk factors pertaining to the macroeconomic risks, political environment, legal environment, demographic and social structure effectiveness, technology & infrastructure and natural and geographic aspects that might impact business.
– This report also highlights key clusters/cities which contribute significantly to the country GDP and population along with major companies’ presence in these areas.
Companies Mentioned in the Report
SpareBank
Orkla
DNB
Get Customization in the Report, Enquire Now @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/1489691-pestle-insights-64
Table of Contents
List of Exhibits
Did You Know?
Country Highlights
Country Snapshot
PESTLE Insights
Political Landscape
Economic Landscape
Social Landscape
Technological Landscape
Legal Landscape
Environmental Landscape
Outlook List of Figures
Exhibit 1: Norway’s Performance in terms of its Country Risk Analysis in Comparison to West Europe and the World
Exhibit 2: Performance Overview (Score: 1-100)
Exhi
….Continued
View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/1489691-pestle-insights-64
Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.
Contact Us:
CRAIG FRANCIS (PR & Marketing Manager)
[email protected]
Ph: +1 (206) 317 1218
This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald