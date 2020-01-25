Inks Market: Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2019–2025
Detailed Study on the Global Inks Market
A recent market study throws light on some of the leading factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Inks market in the upcoming decade.
As per the report, the Inks market is forecasted to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029).
Inks Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape
The following manufacturers are covered:
Siegwerk
FlintGroup
DIC
TOYO INK
SAKATA INX
T & K Toka
TOKYO PRINTING INK MFG. CO., LTD.
SICPA
Fuji Photo Film Co., Ltd
Dainippon Ink & Chemicals/Sun Chemical
XSYS Print Solutions
Huber Group
Tokyo Printing Ink
Inctec Inc
Sericol International
T&K Toka
Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals
Micro Inks
Royal Dutch Printing Ink Van Son
Epple Druckfarben
Sanchez S.A. De CV
Zeller+Gmelin
Rieger Inks
Ruco Druckfarben
Encres Dubuit
Brancher Company
Cromos S.A. Tintas Graficas
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
OffsetInks
Flexible Printing Inks
Gravure Printing Inks
Lithographic Printing Inks
Relief Printing Inks
Screen Printing Inks
Letterpress Printing Ink
Segment by Application
Printing
Office Supplies Production
Industrial Manufacturing Raw Materials
Other
This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald