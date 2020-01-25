Healthcare Assistive Robot Market Predicted to Accelerate the Growth by 2017 – 2025

In 2019, the market size of Healthcare Assistive Robot Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Healthcare Assistive Robot .

This report studies the global market size of Healthcare Assistive Robot , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Healthcare Assistive Robot Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Healthcare Assistive Robot history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global Healthcare Assistive Robot market, the following companies are covered:

Trends and Opportunities

Rapidly growing geriatric population is the primary driver of this market, as people aged above 65 years generally lack the physical fitness for daily activities and often suffer from diseases that require regular monitoring. According to the National Institute of Aging, 8.5% of the world’s population was aged over 65 years in 2016 and the number is estimated to reach 17.0% by the end of 2050, amounting for nearly 1.6 billion people. Several governments across developed nations have noted the benefits of robots in healthcare and hence are offering incentives, particularly when the assistance is provided to patients with disabilities. This factor, along with growing awareness pertaining to the availability of these robots, is expected to boost the healthcare assistive robot market during the forecast period.

Global Healthcare Assistive Robot Market: Regional Lucrativeness

The U.S., backed by government support, currently dominates the North America market and is expected to remain the most lucrative region throughout the forecast period. Japan is another highly profitable country-wise market, favored by high percentage of geriatric population and adoptability of new technology. Germany leads the Europe market for healthcare assistive robots.

Companies mentioned in the report

The global healthcare assistive robot market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of small players. The industry is in an incipient stage with numerous startups presenting immense potential for growth. Cyberdyne, Hansen Medical, HONDA Motor, and KUKA Robot Group are some of the prominent names in this industry, using their financial might and popular products to gain a larger share in the market. Some of the other healthcare assistive robot market players are Ekso Bionics, Hocoma, GaitTronics, Kinova Robotics, ReWalk Robotics, and Bionik.

