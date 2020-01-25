Halal Nutraceuticals & Vaccines Market to Showcase Vigorous Demand During the Period until 2027

The global Halal Nutraceuticals & Vaccines market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Halal Nutraceuticals & Vaccines market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

Japan is anticipated to be the smallest market for halal products, growing at a CAGR of 4.7%. In Japan, halal vaccines are expected to be launched in the year 2022 and the market is forecasted to cross US$ 0.1 Mn by 2022 end and is expected to be valued more than US$ 0.3 Mn by 2026 end. Halal dietary supplements product type segment is estimated to be valued above US$ 110 Mn by 2026 end, expanding at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. Hospital pharmacies is the largest distribution channel segment in terms of revenue share in Japan and is expected to account for more than US$ 45 Mn by 2026. Supermarkets segment is anticipated to hold 10.71% market share by 2026. Retail pharmacies segment is expected to grow at the lowest CAGR of 3.8% owing to the more preferred conventional distribution methods such as hospital pharmacies. General wellbeing was the largest application segment in 2016 in Japan, accounting for more than US$ 15 Mn in market value and is expected to account for less than US$ 39 Mn by 2026 end. Immune & Digestive Health was the second largest segment, accounting for 20.7% of the halal nutraceuticals and vaccines market in the region in 2026 and is expected to account for more than US$ 20 Mn by 2026. Weight loss segment is estimated to grow at the lowest CAGR of 2.8% over the forecast years.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald