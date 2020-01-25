Global Urinary Stone Treatment Devices And Equipment Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Urinary Stone Treatment Devices And Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The urinary stone treatment devices (or) equipment market consists of sales of urinary stone treatment devices and related services which are used in the treatment and management of stones formed in the kidneys and urinary tract. Stones are made of minerals in the urine that form crystals and grow into stones. About 85% of the stones are made of calcium, and the remaining portion composed of various substances including cysteine, uric acid or struvite.

The global urinary stone treatment devices and equipment market was valued at about $0.6 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $0.74 billion at a CAGR of 5.4% through 2022.

In 2018, North America was the largest region in the urinary stone treatment devices and equipment market. During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Urinary Stone Treatment Devices And Equipment market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Companies in the industry are investing in advanced laser technology and robot assisted surgeries to treat urolithiasis. Urolithiasis is a disease condition where calculi or stones are formed in the kidney, bladder, and urinary tract of the human body. Urolithiasis open surgeries areincreasingly conducted with the help of minimally invasive procedures, advanced lasers, enhanced surgical tools and robot-assisted devices to reduce hospitalization time, less invasive and enable a shorter bladder catheterization time. For instance, Boston Scientific Co. is investing by way of an agreement with Lumenis, a company offering minimally-invasive clinical solutions, and holmium laser technology, to use and leverage the benefits of advanced laser technology.

Some of the major players involved in the Urinary Stone Treatment Devices And Equipment market are Boston Scientific , Cook Medical , C.R. Bard , DirexGroup, Dornier MedTech.

