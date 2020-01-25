Global Refractive Surgery Devices And Equipment Market Growth, Demands, CAGR, Opportunities, Types, Applications and Forecast up to 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Refractive Surgery Devices And Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The refractive surgery devices (or) equipment market consists of sales of refractive surgery devices. The refractive surgery devices are used to improve or correct the refractive errors such as nearsightedness (myopia), farsightedness (hyperopia), presbyopia or astigmatism. These devices include excimer lasers, YAG Lasers, microkeratomes and femtosecond lasers.

Request a Sample Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2600&type=smp

The global refractive surgery devices and equipment market was valued at about $0.9 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $1.18 billion at a CAGR of 7.0% through 2022.

North America is expected to be the largest region in the refractive surgery devices and equipment market in 2022, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific respectively.

View purchase options for this report https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=2600

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Refractive Surgery Devices And Equipment market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

The focus areas for many companies in the refractive surgery devices and equipment market has shifted towards increasing technological advancements in the field of refractive surgery. Advanced technologies used for correcting refractive errors expand the scale of the treatment, reduce the time and labor costs. The new corneal refractive surgical techniques such as femtosecond corneal surgery technique, pseudophakic intraocular lenses, intraocular rings and segments, and corneal stiffening techniques such as collagen crosslinking may impact the market significantly. For instance, the intrastromal femtosecond laser assisted lenticular corneal excision (Flex-Smile) technique has been found to be very effective for myopic cases of up to 10 diopters with astigmatism up to 3. Also, the advanced femtosecond laser surgical instruments have many unique features such as complete surgical control down to the micron in terms of diameter, depth and edge angle, fast flap creation.

Some of the major players involved in the Refractive Surgery Devices And Equipment market are Alcon, J & J, Zeiss, Bausch and Lomb (Valeant), Ziemer Ophthalmic.

Check our blog for more information at http://blog.tbrc.info/

About Us:

The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald