Global Productivity Software Publishing Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2022

The Productivity Software Publishing market consists of sales of productivity software. Productivity software is an application dedicated to producing information, such as documents, presentations, worksheets, databases, charts, graphs, digital paintings, electronic music and digital video, excluding operating systems.

The global productivity software publishing market was valued at about $74.85 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $102.58 billion at a CAGR of 8.2% through 2022.

The Productivity Software Publishing market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, APAC, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The North American Market is the largest market for Productivity Software Publishing and is expected to continue to do so during the forecast period.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Productivity Software Publishing market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

The advancements in technologies using productivity software is aimed for delivering better consumer satisfaction, decreasing human effort and ensuring the work efficiency. These advancements developed new tools to collaborate and provide round the clock opportunity to engage. Productivity software tools allow to communicate/comment on each task. Some even give you the ability to assign comments to a team member, which then turns into a subtask. For example, Clickup, a productivity software publication startup has created hybrid working platform that combines all the tools and capabilities to setup goals for the team. The company uses its advanced technologies and pays attention to details and has thus acquired clients such as Uber, Google and Nike.

Some of the major players involved in the Productivity Software Publishing market are Microsoft Corporation, IDoneThis, Oracle, Google (Alphabet Inc), IBM.

