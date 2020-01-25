Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Market Report By Geography, By Key Players And By Trends Research by TBRC

The Business Research Company’s Point-of-Care Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global point-of-care diagnostics devices and equipment market was valued at about $9.3 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $11.35 billion at a CAGR of 5.1% through 2022. The point-of-care diagnostic devices and equipment market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, APAC, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The North America is the largest market for point-of-care diagnostic devices and equipment and is expected to continue to be the largest market during the forecast period.

The point-of-care diagnostics devices and equipment market consists of sales of point-of-care (POC) diagnostics devices and equipment and related services. Point-of-care diagnostics devices and equipment are designed to aid physicians in performing medical diagnostic testing at or near the point of care, for immediate knowledge on diseases or conditions. Point-of-care diagnostics are segmented into cardio metabolic monitoring kits, infectious diseases testing kits, cardiac and cancer markers excluding blood glucose monitoring kits.

Major players in thepoint-of-care diagnostics devices and equipment market are Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Siemens Healthineers, Danaher and Beckman Coulter.

An increase in the incidence of target diseases is driving the POC devices and equipment market globally. The rising incidence of chronic diseases, like diabetes, rheumatism, or cancer is increasing steadily worldwide due to poor lifestyle choices and increasing obesity, thus driving the growth of POC devices and equipment market. For example, according to American Heart Association cardiovascular disease is listed as the underlying cause of death for 0.84 million deaths in the US in 2016, approximately 1 of every 3 deaths.

The POC diagnostics devices and equipment market is expected to slow down due to stringent regulatory policies, which increases the gestational period before the product enters market. POC devices and equipment manufacturers are required to obtain multiple FDA clearances before launching their product into the market. The entire process of approval consumes a lot of time, thereby restraining the market growth.

